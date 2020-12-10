The Moto G 5G gets a capacitive fingerpint sensor concealed under the Motorola logo. You also get a face unlock system.

Motorola has launched the Motorola Moto G9 Power smartphone recently. The Motorola Moto G9 Power is priced starting at Rs.11999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Motorola also recently launched the Motorola Moto G 5G smartphone recently. The Motorola Moto G 5G is priced starting at Rs.20999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Motorola Moto G9 Power and Motorola Moto G 5G across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Motorola Moto G9 Power features a 6.8 inch with a screen resolution of 720×1640. Meanwhile, the Motorola Moto G 5G comes with a 6.7 inch along with a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Motorola Moto G9 Power features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662. Meanwhile, the Motorola Moto G 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G.

Price-The price range of Motorola Moto G9 Power is based on its different variants. Motorola Moto G9 Power of 4 GB will be priced Rs.11999. The price of Motorola Moto G 5G of 4GB is of Rs.20999

Camera -The Motorola Moto G9 Power has a 64MP+2MP+2MP main camera whereas, Motorola Moto G 5G has a 48MP+8MP+2MP main camera. On the front the Motorola Moto G9 Power has 16MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Motorola Moto G 5G also has a 16 front camera.

Battery -The battery of Motorola Moto G9 Power is powered by 6000 mAh as compared to the battery of Motorola Moto G 5G of 5000mAh. The Motorola Moto G9 Power runs on Android 10 OS. The Motorola Moto G 5G runs on Android 10.