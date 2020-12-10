Motorola has launched the Motorola Moto G9 Power smartphone recently. The Motorola Moto G9 Power is priced starting at Rs.11999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Motorola also recently launched the Motorola Moto G9 smartphone recently. The Motorola Moto G9 is priced starting at Rs.11499 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Motorola Moto G9 Power and Motorola Moto G9 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Motorola Moto G9 Power vs Micromax In 1b - Head to Head Comparison of Price, Specifications, and Features

Display and Design-The Motorola Moto G9 Power features a 6.8 inch with a screen resolution of 720×1640. Meanwhile, the Motorola Moto G9 comes with a 6.5-inch along with a resolution of HD+ (1600×720) | 269 ppi.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Motorola Moto G9 Power features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662. Meanwhile, the Motorola Moto G9 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662.

Price-The price range of Motorola Moto G9 Power is based on its different variants. Motorola Moto G9 Power of 4 GB will be priced Rs.11999. The price of Motorola Moto G9 of 4GB RAM + 64GB is of Rs.11499

Camera -The Motorola Moto G9 Power has a 64MP+2MP+2MP main camera whereas, Motorola Moto G9 has a 48MP + 2MP + 2MP main camera. On the front the Motorola Moto G9 Power has 16MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Motorola Moto G9 has a 8MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Motorola Moto G9 Power is powered by 6000 mAh as compared to the battery of Motorola Moto G9 of 5000 mAh. The Motorola Moto G9 Power runs on Android 10. The Motorola Moto G9 runs on Android 10.