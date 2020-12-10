Motorola has launched the Motorola Moto G9 Power smartphone recently. The Motorola Moto G9 Power is priced starting at Rs.11999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also recently launched the Realme 6i smartphone recently. The Realme 6i is priced starting at Rs.12999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Motorola Moto G9 Power and Realme 6i across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite with 9 days battery life launched, could come to India

Display and Design-The Motorola Moto G9 Power features a 6.8 inch with a screen resolution of 720×1640. Meanwhile, the Realme 6i comes with a 6.5 inch along with a resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Motorola Moto G9 Power features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662. Meanwhile, the Realme 6i features a Helio G90T Processor.

Price-The price range of Motorola Moto G9 Power is based on its different variants. Motorola Moto G9 Power of 4 GB will be priced Rs.11999. The price of Realme 6i of 4GB + 64GB is of Rs.12999

Camera -The Motorola Moto G9 Power has a 64MP+2MP+2MP main camera whereas, Realme 6i has a 48MP Ultra high-resolution wide-angle camera + 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens + B&W Portrait lens + 2MP Macro lens + main camera. On the front the Motorola Moto G9 Power has 16MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Realme 6i has a 16MP Front Camera front camera.

Battery -The battery of Motorola Moto G9 Power is powered by 6000 mAh as compared to the battery of Realme 6i of 4300mAh. The Motorola Moto G9 Power runs on Android 10. The Realme 6i runs on realme UI Based on Android 10.