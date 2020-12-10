Motorola has launched the Motorola Moto G9 Power smartphone recently. The Motorola Moto G9 Power is priced starting at Rs.11999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also recently launched the Realme 7 smartphone recently. The Realme 7 is priced starting at Rs.14999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Motorola Moto G9 Power and Realme 7 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite with 9 days battery life launched, could come to India

Display and Design-The Motorola Moto G9 Power features a 6.8 inch with a screen resolution of 720×1640. Meanwhile, the Realme 7 comes with a 6.5 inch along with a resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Motorola Moto G9 Power features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662. Meanwhile, the Realme 7 features a Helio G95.

Price-The price range of Motorola Moto G9 Power is based on its different variants. Motorola Moto G9 Power of 4 GB will be priced Rs.11999. The price of Realme 7 of 6GB is of Rs.14999

Camera -The Motorola Moto G9 Power has a 64MP+2MP+2MP main camera whereas, Realme 7 has a 64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP main camera. On the front the Motorola Moto G9 Power has 16MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Realme 7 has a 16 MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Motorola Moto G9 Power is powered by 6000 mAh as compared to the battery of Realme 7 of 5000mAh. The Motorola Moto G9 Power runs on Android 10. The Realme 7 runs on Android 10.