Motorola has launched the Motorola Moto G9 Power smartphone recently. The Motorola Moto G9 Power is priced starting at Rs.11999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also recently launched the Realme C12 smartphone recently. The Realme C12 is priced starting at Rs.8999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Motorola Moto G9 Power and Realme C12 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Motorola Moto G9 Power features a 6.8 inch with a screen resolution of 720×1640. Meanwhile, the Realme C12 comes with a 6.52 inch along with a resolution of 720×1,600.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Motorola Moto G9 Power features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662. Meanwhile, the Realme C12 features a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset.

Price-The price range of Motorola Moto G9 Power is based on its different variants. Motorola Moto G9 Power of 4 GB will be priced Rs.11999. The price of Realme C12 of 3GB +32GB is of Rs.8999

Camera -The Motorola Moto G9 Power has a 64MP+2MP+2MP main camera whereas, Realme C12 has a 13-megapixel primary sensor + 2-megapixel depth sensor+ 2-megapixel macro sensor main camera. On the front the Motorola Moto G9 Power has 16MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Realme C12 has a 5Megapixel front camera.

Battery -The battery of Motorola Moto G9 Power is powered by 6000 mAh as compared to the battery of Realme C12 of 6,000mAh. The Motorola Moto G9 Power runs on Android 10. The Realme C12 runs on Realme UI based on Android 10.