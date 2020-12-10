Motorola has launched the Motorola Moto G9 Power smartphone recently. The Motorola Moto G9 Power is priced starting at Rs.11999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also recently launched the Realme C15 smartphone recently. The Realme C15 is priced starting at Rs.9999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Motorola Moto G9 Power and Realme C15 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Dimensity 800U is the latest 5G MediaTek midrange chip coming to India soon

Display and Design-The Motorola Moto G9 Power features a 6.8 inch with a screen resolution of 720×1640. Meanwhile, the Realme C15 comes with a 6.52-inch along with a resolution of 1600-by-720-Pixel Resolution.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Motorola Moto G9 Power features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662. Meanwhile, the Realme C15 features a Helio G35 Gaming Processor 12nm Octa-Core Processor.

Price-The price range of Motorola Moto G9 Power is based on its different variants. Motorola Moto G9 Power of 4 GB will be priced Rs.11999. The price of Realme C15 of 3GB +32GB is of Rs.9999

Camera -The Motorola Moto G9 Power has a 64MP+2MP+2MP main camera whereas, Realme C15 has a 13MP Primary Camera + 8MP Ultra Wide-angle Lens + 2MP B&W Lens + 2MP Retro Lens main camera. On the front the Motorola Moto G9 Power has 16MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Realme C15 has a 8MP AI Selfie Camera front camera.

Battery -The battery of Motorola Moto G9 Power is powered by 6000 mAh as compared to the battery of Realme C15 of 6000mAh. The Motorola Moto G9 Power runs on Android 10 OS. The Realme C15 runs on UI realm Based on Android 10.