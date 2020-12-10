Motorola has launched the Motorola Moto G9 Power smartphone recently. The Motorola Moto G9 Power is priced starting at Rs.11999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Vivo also recently launched the Vivo Y20 smartphone recently. The Vivo Y20 is priced starting at Rs.12990 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Motorola Moto G9 Power and Vivo Y20 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Motorola Moto G9 Power vs Motorola Moto G9 - Check Out Specifications Comparison, Features, Camera, and Battery

Display and Design-The Motorola Moto G9 Power features a 6.8 inch with a screen resolution of 720×1640. Meanwhile, the Vivo Y20 comes with a 6.51-inch along with a resolution of 1600*720(HD+). Also Read - Motorola Moto G9 Power vs Poco M2 - Specifications Compared, Features, and Camera Comparison

Specifications-Under the hood, the Motorola Moto G9 Power features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662. Meanwhile, the Vivo Y20 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460. Also Read - Xiaomi confirms Redmi 9 Power India launch date

Price-The price range of Motorola Moto G9 Power is based on its different variants. Motorola Moto G9 Power of 4 GB will be priced Rs.11999. The price of Vivo Y20 of 4GB + 64GB is of Rs.12990

Camera -The Motorola Moto G9 Power has a 64MP+2MP+2MP main camera whereas, Vivo Y20 has a 13MP+2MP+2MP main camera. On the front the Motorola Moto G9 Power has 16MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Vivo Y20 has a 8MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Motorola Moto G9 Power is powered by 6000 mAh as compared to the battery of Vivo Y20 of 5000mAh. The Motorola Moto G9 Power runs on Android 10. The Vivo Y20 runs on Android 10.