Motorola has launched the Motorola Moto G9 Power smartphone recently. The Motorola Moto G9 Power is priced starting at Rs.11999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Xiaomi also recently launched the Xiaomi Redmi 9i smartphone recently. The Xiaomi Redmi 9i is priced starting at Rs.8299 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Motorola Moto G9 Power and Xiaomi Redmi 9i across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Motorola Moto G9 Power features a 6.8 inch with a screen resolution of 720×1640. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Redmi 9i comes with a 6.53-inch along with a resolution of 1600×720 HD+.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Motorola Moto G9 Power features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Redmi 9i features a MediaTek Helio G25.

Price-The price range of Motorola Moto G9 Power is based on its different variants. Motorola Moto G9 Power of 4 GB will be priced Rs.11999. The price of Xiaomi Redmi 9i of 4GB is of Rs.8299

Camera -The Motorola Moto G9 Power has a 64MP+2MP+2MP main camera whereas, Xiaomi Redmi 9i has a 13MP main camera. On the front the Motorola Moto G9 Power has 16MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Redmi 9i has a 5MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Motorola Moto G9 Power is powered by 6000 mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Redmi 9i of 5000mAh. The Motorola Moto G9 Power runs on Android 10 OS. The Xiaomi Redmi 9i runs on Android 10, MIUI 12.