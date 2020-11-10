Motorola has launched the Motorola Moto G9 smartphone starting at Rs.11499 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also recently launched the Realme 6i smartphone recently. The Realme 6i is priced starting at Rs.12999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Motorola Moto G9 and Realme 6i across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Realme C15 vs Realme C12 - Here's the Latest Comparison with Price, Specs, Features, and Other Details

Display and Design-The Motorola Moto G9 features a 6.5″ Max Vision with a screen resolution of HD+ (1600×720) | 269 ppi. Meanwhile, the Realme 6i comes with a 6.5 inch along with a resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+. The Motorola Moto G9 weighs 200 g and the Realme 6i measures 191g. Also Read - Xbox Series X, Series S go on sale from today: 5 reasons to consider these Microsoft consoles

Specifications-Under the hood, the Motorola Moto G9 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662. Meanwhile, the Realme 6i features a Helio G90T Processor. The Motorola Moto G9 is available in 3 variants. The Realme 6i also comes in 3 variants. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M51 vs Oppo F17 Pro - Head to Head Comparison with All Details and Features

Price-The price range of Motorola Moto G9 is based on its different variants. Motorola Moto G9 of 4GB RAM + 64GB will be priced Rs.11499. The price of Realme 6i of 4GB + 64GB is of Rs.12999

Camera -The Motorola Moto G9 has a 48MP + 2MP + 2MP main camera whereas, Realme 6i has a 48MP Ultra high-resolution wide-angle camera + 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens + B&W Portrait lens + 2MP Macro lens + main camera. On the front the Motorola Moto G9 has 8MP main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Realme 6i has a 16MP Front Camera front camera.

Battery -The battery of Motorola Moto G9 is powered by 5000 mAh as compared to the battery of Realme 6i of 4300mAh. The Motorola Moto G9 runs on Android 10. The Realme 6i runs on realme UI Based on Android 10.