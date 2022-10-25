Motorola Moto Razr 2022 flip phone arrives in Europe, India launch likely

Motorola has announced the international release of its next-generation flagship foldable smartphone Moto Razr 2022, which comes with Qualcomms’ latest chipset, Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. The company’s new foldable phone is set to release in select European markets almost three months after its China debut. Also Read - Motorola Moto Razr 2022 shows up in marketing renders, Global launch imminent

According to GSMArena, the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option of the foldable phone, which is still only available in Satin Black, will retail for 1,200 euros, which is roughly Rs 98,500. Although Motorola has not yet made the availability date public, those keen can anticipate hearing about it soon enough. The company also did not say anything about the India release of the new Moto Razr 2022. If launched in India, the Moto Razr 2022 would take on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, which folds the same way as the Razr 2022. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 starts at Rs 89,999 in India. Also Read - Motorola sold over 10,000 units of Moto Razr 2022 in 5 minutes

The Razr 2022 features a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED foldable screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. The chin from the earlier Razr versions has been eliminated, and the hinge mechanism has been reworked. Additionally, the phone comes with a 2.7-inch OLED cover screen that users can use to access most of the functionality without having to unfold the main screen, the report added. You get Android 12-based MyUX on the Razr 2022, and the company has not said anything about future software updates.

The Motorola Moto Razr 2022 features a 50-megapixel main camera with OIS and a 13-megapixel ultrawide module. On the main display, there is a 32-megapixel camera housed inside the punch-hole on the top. The new Moto Razr 2022 comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, as we mentioned. However, the 8GB/128GB and 12GB/512GB variants don’t seem to be included in the initial global release, according to the report. There is no support for a microSD card on the phone. The Motorola Moto Razr 2022 includes a 3,500mAh battery with 30W charging, eSIM + physical SIM slot, IP52 splash rating, and dual speakers with Dolby Atmos.

