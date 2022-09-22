comscore Moto Razr 2022 global model leaked ahead of launch: Check details
Motorola Moto Razr 2022 shows up in marketing renders, Global launch imminent

Marketing images of the Motorola Moto Razr 2022 have been leaked hinting at a sooner global release. The device will come with improved design and a flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

Last month, Motorola launched its much-awaited Razr 2022 clamshell foldable phone in China. The foldable phone brings quite a few improvements offering a larger primary as well as a secondary display, improved optics, and most importantly a flagship chipset. Now, the phone is expected to head to global markets outside China. While the company is still shushed about the global release, a renowned leaker has leaked the marketing material of the global Razr 2022. Also Read - Motorola Moto E22, E22i debut with Helio G37 SoC and 90Hz display

Moto Razr 2022 global variant’s marketing material leaked

Evan Blass has leaked the marketing material of the Motorola Moto Razr 2022. The product images show the clamshell foldable phone in its entirety. The device looks the same as the Chinese variant and is expected to have the same specs. Also Read - Motorola Edge 30 Ultra debuts as the world's first 200MP camera phone, India launch set for Sep 13

The Motorola Moto Razr 2022 sports a larger 6.7-inch punch-hole display with a 144Hz refresh rate and Full-HD+ (1800 x 2400 pixels) resolution. It also has a 2.7-inch secondary display for seeing notifications, call alerts, and music control.

The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. This is an upgrade from the predecessor’s Snapdragon 7-series mid-range chipset.

Coming to the optics, the dual cameras on the rear with a 50MP main lens and a 13MP ultra-wide sensor. Upfront, it has a 32MP selfie snapper. The rear camera is capable of shooting 4K videos while the front camera is limited to 1080p videos.

It packs a bigger 3,500mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. This is again improved over the predecessor’s 2,800mAh battery and 15W charging support. The marketing images reveal that the phone has a side-facing fingerprint scanner for security. It boots on Android 12 OS out of the box and has MyUX 4.0 support on top.

The Motorola Razr 2022 was launched in China for a starting price of CNY 5,999 (approximately Rs 68,000). This hints that the global pricing will be similar or slightly more.

  • Published Date: September 22, 2022 3:31 PM IST
