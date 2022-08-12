Motorola will soon launch a new tablet in the Indian market. The new tablet will be called the Moto Tab G62 and it will likely debut in the budget or mid-range segment. Ahead of its launch, the tablet has passed the Geekbench benchmarking website revealing its key details.

Motorola Moto Tab G62 Geekbench

According to the Geekbench certification, the Tab G62 has model number XT2261-2. It has scored 311 points in the single-core department and 1,304 points in the multi-core department.

The tablet is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC clocked at a base frequency of 1.90GHz. It has 4GB of RAM, which will likely be the base RAM option. It could come in 128GB of internal storage. The tablet boots on Android 12 OS out of the box.

Motorola Moto Tab G62 Specifications

Apart from this, the tablet’s key specifications have been listed on a microsite created by Flipkart. The Motorola Moto Tab G62 will come with a 10.6-inch IPS LCD display with a 2K resolution. It will come with a metal design offering a premium look.

The tablet is confirmed to come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 octa-core SoC. It will be paired with 4GB of RAM and may have 128GB of internal storage. As for the battery, it will pack a big 7,700mAh battery. It is unclear whether it will support fast charging.

It will have a quad-speaker setup tuned by Dolby Atmos audio. The device will have a USB Type-C port at the bottom for charging and data transfer. It will also have a 3.5mm jack for connecting your wired headphones.

Motorola Moto Tab G62 India launch date, Pricing

Other than the specifications, the launch date of the tablet is also announced. The Motorola Moto Tab G62 will launch next week on August 17 in India. It will be made available in both Wifi-only and LTE options.

It is likely to be offered in the budget or mid-range segment and will be sold on Flipkart.