comscore Moto Tab G62 spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 680 SoC
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Motorola Moto Tab G62 Appears On Geekbench Ahead Of August 17 Launch
News

Motorola Moto Tab G62 appears on Geekbench ahead of August 17 launch

Mobiles

Motorola Moto Tab G62 will launch on August 17 in India. The tablet will come with a 2K display and have Snapdragon 680 SoC.

Moto Tab G62

Motorola will soon launch a new tablet in the Indian market. The new tablet will be called the Moto Tab G62 and it will likely debut in the budget or mid-range segment. Ahead of its launch, the tablet has passed the Geekbench benchmarking website revealing its key details.

Motorola Moto Tab G62 Geekbench

According to the Geekbench certification, the Tab G62 has model number XT2261-2. It has scored 311 points in the single-core department and 1,304 points in the multi-core department.

The tablet is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC clocked at a base frequency of 1.90GHz. It has 4GB of RAM, which will likely be the base RAM option. It could come in 128GB of internal storage. The tablet boots on Android 12 OS out of the box.

Motorola Moto Tab G62 Specifications

Apart from this, the tablet’s key specifications have been listed on a microsite created by Flipkart. The Motorola Moto Tab G62 will come with a 10.6-inch IPS LCD display with a 2K resolution. It will come with a metal design offering a premium look.

The tablet is confirmed to come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 octa-core SoC. It will be paired with 4GB of RAM and may have 128GB of internal storage. As for the battery, it will pack a big 7,700mAh battery. It is unclear whether it will support fast charging.

It will have a quad-speaker setup tuned by Dolby Atmos audio. The device will have a USB Type-C port at the bottom for charging and data transfer. It will also have a 3.5mm jack for connecting your wired headphones.

Motorola Moto Tab G62 India launch date, Pricing

Other than the specifications, the launch date of the tablet is also announced. The Motorola Moto Tab G62 will launch next week on August 17 in India. It will be made available in both Wifi-only and LTE options.

It is likely to be offered in the budget or mid-range segment and will be sold on Flipkart.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 12, 2022 5:51 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro launched at Rs 27,999, Rs 30,999 respectively
News
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro launched at Rs 27,999, Rs 30,999 respectively
Mahindra Scorpio Classic SUV unveiled in India: Check exterior, interior, features and specs

automobile

Mahindra Scorpio Classic SUV unveiled in India: Check exterior, interior, features and specs

Nothing Phone 1 s screen isn t as bright as the company says

Mobiles

Nothing Phone 1 s screen isn t as bright as the company says

Mahindra Scorpio Classic SUV unveiled in India: Check detailed image gallery

Photo Gallery

Mahindra Scorpio Classic SUV unveiled in India: Check detailed image gallery

LinkedIn users can use clickable links to share their videos, photos better on the platfoem

Apps

LinkedIn users can use clickable links to share their videos, photos better on the platfoem

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Moto Tab G62 emerges on Geekbench revealing key details

OnePlus 10T 5G software update brings several fixes, now rolling out

Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG launched in India priced at Rs 7.77 lakh, 30.9km/kg mileage: Check details

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro launched at Rs 27,999, Rs 30,999 respectively

Mahindra Scorpio Classic SUV unveiled in India: Check exterior, interior, features and specs

Check Out The Top 5 Home Delivery Apps, Blinkit, Dunzo and More, Watch Video

OnePlus 10T India: 5 Things You Must Know About this Latest Flagship

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 first impressions

Tech Gadgets to Gift To Your Siblings this Year under Rs 10,000, Rakshabandhan Special

Fast Charging or Big Battery: What's important and why?

Related Topics

Latest Videos

India likely to ban Chinese companies for selling smartphone under Rs 12000, Watch Video for details

News

India likely to ban Chinese companies for selling smartphone under Rs 12000, Watch Video for details
Check Out The Top 5 Home Delivery Apps: Blink it, Swiggy Insta Mart, Dunzo And More

Features

Check Out The Top 5 Home Delivery Apps: Blink it, Swiggy Insta Mart, Dunzo And More
OnePlus 10T India: 5 Things You Must Know About this Latest Flagship

Features

OnePlus 10T India: 5 Things You Must Know About this Latest Flagship
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked August 2022 Event: Galaxy Watch 5 Series and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Launched

News

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked August 2022 Event: Galaxy Watch 5 Series and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Launched

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

70,790

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

43,690

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999