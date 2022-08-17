comscore Moto Tab G62 with Snapdragon 680 SoC debuts in India: Check price and specs
Motorola has officially launched the all-new Moto Tab G62 in the Indian market. The all-new tablet comes with a 2K resolution panel and has Snapdragon 680 SoC.

Moto Tab G62

Motorola on Wednesday (August 17) launched a new tablet dubbed Motorola Moto Tab G62 in India. The all-new tablet comes with a big 2K resolution display and has a Snapdragon chipset. It comes as an addition to the other Motorola G-series tablets like the Moto Tab G70 and Moto Tab G20. The Tab G62 places itself in the middle of these two tablets. Let’s take a look at all of its details. Also Read - Motorola Moto Tab G62 appears on Geekbench ahead of August 17 launch

Motorola Moto Tab G62 Price in India, Colors

The Motorola Moto Tab G62 starts at Rs 15,999 for the Wi-Fi-Only option with 4GB RAM + 65GB storage. It also comes in an LTE model priced at Rs 17,999 for the same RAM and storage configuration.

The tablet comes in a single Frost Blue color option and can be purchased from Flipkart or the Motorola official website.

Motorola Moto Tab G62 Specifications

The Moto Tab G62 comes with a 10.6-inch IPS LCD display with a 2K resolution. It has the standard 60Hz refresh rate and a screen-to-body ratio of 84.5 percent. The tablet is made up of plastic and metal and weighs 465 grams. It has the following dimensions: 251.2 x 158.8 x 7.45mm.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It also has a microSD card slot for additional storage of up to 1TB.

The tablet comes with a dual camera on the rear with an 8MP + 8MP setup. The secondary lens here can shoot ultra-wide as well as depth shots. The rear camera is cable of shooting 1080p videos at 30fps. On the front, it has an 8MP fixed focus camera with features such as Dual Capture, Sport Color, Live Filter, Face Beauty, and more.

It packs a 7,700mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging. It comes with quad speakers and a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio. The tablet also has Google Assistant support. As for connectivity, it comes with Bluetooth v5.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, BDS, GLONASS, and Galileo.

  Published Date: August 17, 2022 12:43 PM IST

