Motorola Moto X40 launch date announced, to take on Xiaomi 13, iQOO 11

Motorola has announced its next flagship phone, the Moto X40 will arrive on December 15. The launch would take place during an online-only event for China. The biggest highlight of the Moto X40 is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, which makes it a rival to the Vivo X90 Pro, iQOO 11, and the upcoming Xiaomi 13. And even though this is a launch in China, Motorola is expected to bring the phone to India sometime next year.

Ahead of the launch, Motorola has shared some key specifications of the Moto X40. The company has hinted that the phone would run the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, which makes sense since the predecessor Moto X30 uses Qualcomm's last year's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. In the poster the brand posted on Weibo, the phone seems not to include a punch-hole or a waterdrop design, which means there could be in-display camera technology available.

Motorola has not shared much, but the upcoming phone seemingly appeared on AnTuTu benchmarking website with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. Additionally, a Motorola phone with model number XT2301-5 showed up on China's TENAA certification website and it is believed to belong to the Moto X40. If the speculation holds any water, the Moto X40 would come with a 6.67-inch FullHD+ display with curved edges and an in-display fingerprint sensor, RAM options of 8GB, 12GB, and 18GB, and storage options of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

The listing on TENAA further revealed the Moto X40 would come with three cameras on the back. Two of them would use 50-megapixel sensors, of course, with different lenses, while one would be a 12-megapixel camera. The phone may come with a 4950mAh battery, but there is another variant listed with a 4450mAh rated cell capacity. That is all we currently know about the upcoming Moto X40, but rumours are rife that Motorola may have another phone in tow.

According to some leaked renders, Motorola may also launch the Moto X40 Pro, the successor to the Moto X30 Pro and a higher-specced version of the Moto X40. However, it is unclear whether Motorola would launch the Moto X40 Pro on December 15 alongside the Moto X40.