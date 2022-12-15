Motorola on Thursday launched a new flagship smartphone in China dubbed Motorola Moto X40. The smartphone succeeds Moto X30 which was launched last year around the same timeline. Also Read - Motorola Moto X40 launch date announced, to take on Xiaomi 13, iQOO 11

The Moto X40 brings quite a few upgrades to the table. It offers a 165Hz refresh rate display and 125W fast charging support. The device starts at roughly around Rs 40,000.

Moto X40 specifications and features

The Moto X40 features a 6.7-inch punch-hole display with a Full-HD+ resolution. It has a 165Hz refresh rate and HDR support. It is an AMOLED panel supporting 10-bit colors. The display also doubles up as an in-display fingerprint scanner offering added security.

Coming to the cameras, it has a triple camera system on the back and a single camera on the front. The rear setup is led by a 50MP main lens that has OIS support. It is assisted by another 50MP ultra-wide lens and a 12MP telephoto camera. Upfront, it has a 60MP front camera for taking selfies.

As far as performance is concerned, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 internal storage. It also has a three-dimensional liquid cooling system for keeping cool while gaming or doing intense tasks.

It houses a 4,600mAh battery with support for 125W wired fast charging and 15W wireless fast charging. It boots on Android 13 out of the box and has MyUI 5.0 on top of it.

It has an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. The device features a stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos audio. It has a USB Type-C port for charging and a dual-SIM slot.

The smartphone has 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, dual-frequency GPS, and NFC support.

Moto X40 price, colors, availability

The Moto X40 starts at CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs 40,300) for the base variant with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. It goes all the way up to CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs 51,000) for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant.

It has two color options, namely, Black and Blue. It will be available for purchase from all the authorized stores in the country.