Motorola is working on a premium grade smartphone that's shaping up to be a flagship killer device. Leaks related to the device have confirmed a current-generation Snapdragon 865 chip as well as midrange camera hardware from Motorola's existing midrange devices. While the initial leaks confirmed a 90Hz refresh rate display on this phone, a recent spotting suggests the Motorola Nio will come with a faster 105Hz display.

The information comes courtesy of XDA Developers' Mishaal Rahman who shared the detail on his Twitter timeline. The Nio was recently spotted with a refresh rate of 105Hz which is unusual for a smartphone display. The previous information already confirmed that the device will come with a large 6.7-inch display having a 1080p resolution panel.

105Hz refresh rate on a Motorola phone?

So far, we have seen the refresh rate rating on displays in multiples of 30. The standard is 60Hz while most midrange smartphones have moved to 90Hz this year. The 120Hz is restricted to high-end and some midrange smartphones. For gaming smartphones, 144Hz is the number they all want to achieve.

However, the 105Hz listed for Nio suggests that Motorola may have been testing the peak refresh rate of the display. The phone may have a regular refresh rate of 90Hz and, if apps require, they can achieve the 105Hz refresh rate, provided that Motorola unlocks it. Earlier, Asus was testing a peak refresh rate of 160Hz for the ROG Phone 3 but it eventually was limited to 144Hz.

Based on the other leaked specifications, it seems that Motorola is simply gunning for the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and OnePlus 8T. Both these phones have a rated OLED display of 120Hz, which is superior to the 90Hz display of the Motorola Nio. However, the Nio could run on the classic near-stock flavour of Android with little garnishing of Motorola bits.

A previous leak already suggests that Motorola will go high on the cameras with the Nio. There wil be a 64-megapixel main camera along with a 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies, there will be a 16-megapixel wide camera at the front along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera.

The phone will be based on the Snapdragon 865 chip and Motorola may offer it with 8GB RAM as well as 128GB storage. However, there are traces of another variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The phone will come with Android 11 out of the box.