comscore Motorola Nio with 105Hz spotted: Another gaming phone? | BGR India
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Motorola Nio with 105Hz spotted: Another gaming smartphone?
News

Motorola Nio with 105Hz spotted: Another gaming smartphone?

Mobiles

The Motorola Nio has been spotted flexing a 105Hz refresh rate display. The Nio could be a boosted Motorola Edge smartphone.

Motorola E7 Plus (11)

Representative Image

Motorola is working on a premium grade smartphone that’s shaping up to be a flagship killer device. Leaks related to the device have confirmed a current-generation Snapdragon 865 chip as well as midrange camera hardware from Motorola’s existing midrange devices. While the initial leaks confirmed a 90Hz refresh rate display on this phone, a recent spotting suggests the Motorola Nio will come with a faster 105Hz display. Also Read - Motorola Nio with Snapdragon 865, dual selfie cameras spotted online

The information comes courtesy of XDA Developers’ Mishaal Rahman who shared the detail on his Twitter timeline. The Nio was recently spotted with a refresh rate of 105Hz which is unusual for a smartphone display. The previous information already confirmed that the device will come with a large 6.7-inch display having a 1080p resolution panel. Also Read - Moto E7 renders leak online and reveal design, other key features

105Hz refresh rate on a Motorola phone?

So far, we have seen the refresh rate rating on displays in multiples of 30. The standard is 60Hz while most midrange smartphones have moved to 90Hz this year. The 120Hz is restricted to high-end and some midrange smartphones. For gaming smartphones, 144Hz is the number they all want to achieve. Also Read - Moto G Stylus 2021 specifications leaked: Check all details

Motorola E7 Plus

Representative Image

However, the 105Hz listed for Nio suggests that Motorola may have been testing the peak refresh rate of the display. The phone may have a regular refresh rate of 90Hz and, if apps require, they can achieve the 105Hz refresh rate, provided that Motorola unlocks it. Earlier, Asus was testing a peak refresh rate of 160Hz for the ROG Phone 3 but it eventually was limited to 144Hz.

Based on the other leaked specifications, it seems that Motorola is simply gunning for the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and OnePlus 8T. Both these phones have a rated OLED display of 120Hz, which is superior to the 90Hz display of the Motorola Nio. However, the Nio could run on the classic near-stock flavour of Android with little garnishing of Motorola bits.

A previous leak already suggests that Motorola will go high on the cameras with the Nio. There wil be a 64-megapixel main camera along with a 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies, there will be a 16-megapixel wide camera at the front along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera.

The phone will be based on the Snapdragon 865 chip and Motorola may offer it with 8GB RAM as well as 128GB storage. However, there are traces of another variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The phone will come with Android 11 out of the box.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: November 25, 2020 6:45 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Vivo V20 Pro tipped to launch on December 2
News
Vivo V20 Pro tipped to launch on December 2
Poco separates from Xiaomi globally as an independent brand

News

Poco separates from Xiaomi globally as an independent brand

Google Pay will not charge transfer fee from Indian users; Google India clarifies

News

Google Pay will not charge transfer fee from Indian users; Google India clarifies

Landline users need to prefix '0' to call mobile phones starting January 2021: TRAI

Telecom

Landline users need to prefix '0' to call mobile phones starting January 2021: TRAI

WhatsApp OTP scam: What is it, how to stay safe

News

WhatsApp OTP scam: What is it, how to stay safe

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Motorola Nio with 105Hz spotted: Will this be a gaming smartphone?

Vivo V20 Pro tipped to launch on December 2

Poco separates from Xiaomi globally as an independent brand

Google Pay will not charge transfer fee from Indian users; Google India clarifies

Landline users need to prefix '0' to call mobile phones starting January 2021: TRAI

How to Get iPhone's Access Dot Feature on Android

Oxygen OS rated the most preferred OS, we talk to OnePlus

Top 6 Secret Android Features You Didn't Know About

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Ditch negativity, hatred of online world for balanced digital life

Related Topics

Related Stories

Motorola Nio with 105Hz spotted: Will this be a gaming smartphone?

Mobiles

Motorola Nio with 105Hz spotted: Will this be a gaming smartphone?
Oppo X 2021 seems to be the right evolution for folding smartphones

Mobiles

Oppo X 2021 seems to be the right evolution for folding smartphones
Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2020
Best Camera Phone under 20000

Top Products

Best Camera Phone under 20000
Best Budget camera phone under 10000

Top Products

Best Budget camera phone under 10000

हिंदी समाचार

Call of Duty Mobile Challenge 2020: मिलेगा 6 लाख तक का इनाम, इस तरह ले सकते हैं भाग

Lenovo K12 Pro जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च, होगा इस फोन का रिब्रांडेड वर्जन

Realme UI 2.0 roadmap: Narzo 20 और 7 Pro के लिए जल्द रोल आउट होगा अपडेट

Redmi Note 9 सीरीज के लिए शाओमी ने इनवाइट में भेजी 'तलवार'

Oppo F17, A15, A12, Reno 3 Pro की कीमतों में हुई भारी कटौती, अब इस प्राइस में मिल रहे हैं फोन

Latest Videos

Apple iPhone 12 review

Reviews

Apple iPhone 12 review
Xbox Series X first impressions (Indian unit): Next-gen is exciting

Hands On

Xbox Series X first impressions (Indian unit): Next-gen is exciting
How to Get iPhone's Access Dot Feature on Android

Features

How to Get iPhone's Access Dot Feature on Android
Apple Silicon Mac Event: Everything you need to know about

News

Apple Silicon Mac Event: Everything you need to know about

News

Motorola Nio with 105Hz spotted: Will this be a gaming smartphone?
Mobiles
Motorola Nio with 105Hz spotted: Will this be a gaming smartphone?
Vivo V20 Pro tipped to launch on December 2

News

Vivo V20 Pro tipped to launch on December 2
Poco separates from Xiaomi globally as an independent brand

News

Poco separates from Xiaomi globally as an independent brand
Google Pay will not charge transfer fee from Indian users; Google India clarifies

News

Google Pay will not charge transfer fee from Indian users; Google India clarifies
Landline users need to prefix '0' to call mobile phones starting January 2021: TRAI

Telecom

Landline users need to prefix '0' to call mobile phones starting January 2021: TRAI

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers