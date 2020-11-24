comscore Motorola Nio with Snapdragon 865, dual selfie camera spotted | BGR India
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Motorola Nio with Snapdragon 865, dual selfie cameras spotted online
News

Motorola Nio with Snapdragon 865, dual selfie cameras spotted online

Mobiles

Motorola is apparently working on a new smartphone with a Snapdragon 865 chip as well as fairly premium specifications. Here’s our report.

Motorola Moto G9

Representative Image

Motorola came up with the Edge+ earlier this year as its flagship Android smartphone. The Edge+ got all the high-end Android features and stood out with its waterfall edge display. The phone also debuted a 108-megapixel main camera on a Motorola device for the first time. Motorola launched it at a premium in India and never came up with more accessible Motorola Edge. However, the company is now probably working on an affordable alternative with similar specifications, called the Motorola Nio. Also Read - Moto E7 renders leak online and reveal design, other key features

A recent report from Technik News in collaboration Adam Conway of XDA Developers has confirmed that Motorola is working on a flagship-grade smartphone. It is called the Motorola Neo and will retain some of the premium features of the Edge+ flagship. Based on the incomplete spec sheet, it seems like Motorola is preparing a rival to the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and the OnePlus 8T. Also Read - Moto G Stylus 2021 specifications leaked: Check all details

Motorola Nio specifications known so far

Motorola Razr 5G Also Read - Moto G9 Power smartphone launched with a 6000mAh battery and 64MP triple camera

The Motorola Nio is shaping up to be a flagship killer device as you look at the specifications. The phone will use the same Snapdragon 865 chip from the Edge+, which ensures flagship-levels of performance. Motorola will be offering a regular variant with 8GB RAM as well as 128GB storage. There are chances of Motorola dropping a 12GB RAM variant of the Motorola Nio, which could get up to 256GB storage.

The Nio could also be the first Motorola device to ship with Android 11. Motorola usually sticks to a near-stock Android experience and we expect nothing different with the Neo. The phone will come with a 1080p display complete with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The leaks don’t mention whether the phone will use an AMOLED panel or an LCD display.

Unlike the Edge+, the Motorola Nio will come with a 64-megapixel sensor for the main camera. This will be accompanied by a 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies, the Motorola Nio will have another 16-megapixel camera paired with an 8-megapixel camera at the front.

Based on the leaked information, it seems that Motorola Nio could come in as an updated version of the vanilla Motorola Edge. Motorola may ditch the curved edge display and use a plastic body to keep the costs down. These are just speculations though and we have to wait for an official announcement from Motorola regarding the same.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: November 24, 2020 6:02 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Oppo A15 price in India slashed up to Rs 1,000: Check new price
News
Oppo A15 price in India slashed up to Rs 1,000: Check new price
Motorola Nio with Snapdragon 865, dual selfie cameras spotted online

Mobiles

Motorola Nio with Snapdragon 865, dual selfie cameras spotted online

Tesla chief Elon Musk is now 2nd richest in world, surpasses Microsoft's Bill Gates

News

Tesla chief Elon Musk is now 2nd richest in world, surpasses Microsoft's Bill Gates

Redmi Note 7 and Note 7S now receiving MIUI 12 Global Stable update in India

News

Redmi Note 7 and Note 7S now receiving MIUI 12 Global Stable update in India

Google Pay to remove payments on web app, adds fee on instant money transfers

News

Google Pay to remove payments on web app, adds fee on instant money transfers

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Oppo A15 price in India slashed up to Rs 1,000: Check new price

Motorola Nio with Snapdragon 865, dual selfie cameras spotted online

Tesla chief Elon Musk is now 2nd richest in world, surpasses Microsoft's Bill Gates

Redmi Note 7 and Note 7S now receiving MIUI 12 Global Stable update in India

Google Pay to remove payments on web app, adds fee on instant money transfers

How to Get iPhone's Access Dot Feature on Android

Oxygen OS rated the most preferred OS, we talk to OnePlus

Top 6 Secret Android Features You Didn't Know About

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Ditch negativity, hatred of online world for balanced digital life

Related Topics

Related Stories

Motorola Nio with Snapdragon 865, dual selfie cameras spotted online

Mobiles

Motorola Nio with Snapdragon 865, dual selfie cameras spotted online
Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2020
Best Camera Phone under 20000

Top Products

Best Camera Phone under 20000
Best Budget camera phone under 10000

Top Products

Best Budget camera phone under 10000
Moto E7 renders leaked online, show key specs

News

Moto E7 renders leaked online, show key specs

हिंदी समाचार

Micromax In Note 1 पहली सेल में हुआ ऑउट ऑफ स्टॉक, जानिए कब है दूसरी सेल

Infinix Zero 8i और X1 Smart TV अगले महीने होंगे लॉन्च, जानें संभावित फीचर्स

Vivo का सबसे सस्ता स्मार्टफोन Y1s जल्द भारत में होगा लॉन्च, जानें संभावित कीमत और फीचर्स

Moto G 5G और Moto G9 Power स्मार्टफोन जल्द हो सकते हैं भारत में लॉन्च

Redmi Note 8 सीरीज को मिल सकता है एंड्रॉयड 11 का अपडेट, लीक हुई जानकारी

Latest Videos

Apple iPhone 12 review

Reviews

Apple iPhone 12 review
Xbox Series X first impressions (Indian unit): Next-gen is exciting

Hands On

Xbox Series X first impressions (Indian unit): Next-gen is exciting
How to Get iPhone's Access Dot Feature on Android

Features

How to Get iPhone's Access Dot Feature on Android
Apple Silicon Mac Event: Everything you need to know about

News

Apple Silicon Mac Event: Everything you need to know about

News

Oppo A15 price in India slashed up to Rs 1,000: Check new price
News
Oppo A15 price in India slashed up to Rs 1,000: Check new price
Motorola Nio with Snapdragon 865, dual selfie cameras spotted online

Mobiles

Motorola Nio with Snapdragon 865, dual selfie cameras spotted online
Tesla chief Elon Musk is now 2nd richest in world, surpasses Microsoft's Bill Gates

News

Tesla chief Elon Musk is now 2nd richest in world, surpasses Microsoft's Bill Gates
Redmi Note 7 and Note 7S now receiving MIUI 12 Global Stable update in India

News

Redmi Note 7 and Note 7S now receiving MIUI 12 Global Stable update in India
Google Pay to remove payments on web app, adds fee on instant money transfers

News

Google Pay to remove payments on web app, adds fee on instant money transfers

new arrivals in india

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers