Motorola Razer 3 to feature new design, better processor: Lenovo GM reveals

Lenovo general manager, Chen Jin just confirmed that Motorola will soon launch a new foldable Razr smartphone. Jin via Weibo revealed that the upcoming foldable Razr will feature “advanced chip computing power” and better design. Also Read - Why 2021 was the year of foldable display smartphones?

To recall, Motorola was the first company to introduce a foldable smartphone in the mass market back in 2019 with the Razr. It then launched the 5G version in 2020 and is currently working on its third generation, which will expectedly launch in 2022. Also Read - CES 2022: Now Google, Intel, GM, Lenovo cancel plans amid rising Covid-19 cases

“I think innovation is always the driving force of the industry. I hope we are not slobbering, but do more, including silently preparing the third-generation Razr folding mobile phone,” wrote Jin in the Weibo post. Also Read - Huawei P50 Pocket in-pics: This clamshell foldable phone looks stunning

According to Jin, the upcoming third-generation Razr will feature an improved user interface and an overall better design. Apart from this, he also stated that the device will feature a more atmospheric appearance.

Separately, analyst Ross Young in a tweet stated that the third-generation Razr will sport a bigger display as well.

Bigger display as well… https://t.co/GCymRF4paf — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) December 25, 2021

The company is looking to first launch the device in the Chinese market first. While there is no confirmation on a release window, reports suggest that the device will launch in the second half of 2022. Reports also suggest that the device will be powered by an 8th-gen Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and will come with an under-display camera. To recall, the Motorola Razr 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, paired with a 6.2-inch foldable display and backed by a 2,800mAh battery.

To compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, this time along, we expect Motorola to price its next-gen foldable smartphone aggressively. To recall, the Motorola Razr 5G is currently available at Rs 1,24,999 for the sole 8GB RAM/256GB internal storage variant.