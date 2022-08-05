Motorola Razr 2022 and Motorola X30 Pro smartphones were scheduled to go official on August 2 in China. But due to unknown reasons, the launch was cancelled. Now, the company has revealed that the phones will debut next week in the region. Let’s take a look at the details. Also Read - Moto Razr 2022 teaser confirms a dual camera setup and a bigger second screen

Motorola Razr 2022, Motorola X30 Pro Launch date

The Motorola Razr 2022 and Motorola X30 Pro will now launch on August 11 at 2 PM China time. Both phones will be made available for purchase in offline and online stores. Also Read - Motorola Moto G42 India launch tipped for July 4

Fans can pre-book the phones on JD.com before August 11. We expect the devices to go on sale soon after the release. Also Read - Moto G82 5G alternatives: OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, Vivo T1, Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus and more

Motorola Razr 2022 Specifications

Motorola Razr 2022 will be the company’s next foldable smartphone in China. The device will come with a 6.7-inch primary display with Full-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz high refresh rate. It will have a 3-inch secondary screen for showing the time, notifications, etc.

Rumors have it that Motorola might be upgrading the hinge of the Razr 2022. This around we are expecting a more durable hinge. The internals of the phone will be upgraded as well. The foldable phone will come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with at least 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

To recall, the Razr 2020 a.k.a Razr 5G was launched with a mid-range chipset – Snapdragon 765G. Other than this chipset, we also expect the foldable device to have a battery upgrade.

In terms of cameras, it is expected to feature a dual camera system on the rear with a 50MP main lens and a 13MP ultra-wide lens. On the front, it will have a 32MP selfie snapper.

Motorola X30 Pro Specifications

The Motorola X30 Pro will be the brand’s non-foldable flagship phone. The smartphone will come with features such as a camera with a 1/1.22″ outsole and have Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

One of its other highlights include the 125W fast charging. It will is expected to come with a 6.67-inch OLED display and 200MP cameras.