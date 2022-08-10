Motorola was expected to launch the Razr 2022 foldable phone last week in China. However, due to unknown reasons, the phone’s release date was postponed to August 11, which is tomorrow, a day after the Galaxy Flip 4 launch which will commence at 6:30 PM IST today. Now, ahead of its launch tomorrow, the company itself has confirmed the official pricing of the Motorola Razr 2022. Also Read - Motorola Razr 2022, Motorola X30 Pro launch rescheduled for August 11

Motorola Razr 2022 Price in India

The Motorola Razr 2022 will start at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs 71,000). This will probably be for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It will also come in other variants such as 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and 16GB or 18GB RAM + 512GB storage.



The smartphone is already up for reservations and can be pre-booked in China. Upon launch, the foldable phone will go against the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Motorola Razr 2022 Specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Motorola Razr 2022 foldable smartphone is expected to come with several upgrades. The smartphone will feature a larger 6.7-inch OLED display with Full-HD+ resolution. It will have a 144Hz refresh rate and support for HDR10+.

It will also have a 2.7-inch secondary screen for checking the time and reading notifications. This secondary panel will likely be an OLED panel.

On the camera front, it will have a dual camera system with a 50MP main lens and a 13MP ultra-wide lens. The primary lens here will support Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). There will be a 32MP camera on the front for taking selfies.

Under the hood, it will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 18GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. It will pack an improved 3,500mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

It will have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for added security. The device will boot on Android 12 OS out of the box and have 33W fast charging support.

Other than China, the foldable phone is expected to launch in more markets soon.