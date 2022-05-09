comscore Motorola Razr 3 appears in live images: Here's what we know so far
Motorola Razr 3 codenamed “Maven” appears in live images

Codenamed "Maven", the upcoming Motorola Razr 3 or the 3rd-gen Razr foldable will be a complete redesign. Instead of the curvy sides of the predecessor Razr phone, this one flaunts a boxier form factor.

Motorola Razr 3

Image: 91mobiles

It’s been a while since Motorola unveiled its last foldable clamshell smartphone, the Razr 5G. Now, it’s time for an upgrade. The forthcoming foldable phone probably called the Motorola Razr 3 has arrived on the Internet. Interestingly, the new Razr seems to bring a lot to the table and will also take on the Z Flip phones of Samsung. Also Read - Motorola Moto Edge 30 with Snapdragon 778G Plus chipset to debut in India on May 12

Codenamed “Maven”, the upcoming Motorola Razr 3 or the 3rd-gen Razr foldable will be a complete redesign. The tipster Evan Blass in association with 91Mobiles has leaked the live images of the foldable phone. The smartphone appears to have a resemblance to the Galaxy Z Flip3. Also Read - Motorola Moto G52 to go on first sale today at 12 pm: Check price, sale offers and more

The Motorola Maven has narrow bezels and a punch-hole primary display. Instead of the curvy sides of the predecessor Razr phone, this one flaunts a boxier form factor. The smartphone does not have the protruding chin and even the fingerprint scanner is shifted to the right on to the Power button. Blass reveals that the phone will come with a Full-HD+ resolution screen. Also Read - Motorola Edge 30 with Snapdragon 778G SoC launched: Price, specifications

Moving on to the cameras, the phone has a dual-camera system on the back. There’s a horizontal placement of the camera sensors. It is said to be a 50MP main lens with an F/1.8 aperture. It is assisted by a 13MP unit. The 32MP selfie camera is placed on the front inside the punch hole.

Motorola is expected to release two chipset versions of the phone. One with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, while another version with the unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus. It will come in different RAM and storage configurations like 8GB/12GB of RAM and 25GB/512GB of internal storage.

Other than this, the Motorola Razr 3 is touted to launch sometime in July or August this year. Initially, it will be available in China followed by a global release later. The device will arrive in Quartz Black and Tranquil Blue color options.

  • Published Date: May 9, 2022 12:26 PM IST

