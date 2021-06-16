Motorola Razr 3 delayed to late 2022, no new model this year

Motorola stunned the world last year by releasing two Razr branded folding phones in a row. The original Razr reached the markets in early 2020 whereas the improved 5G versions came to us by the festive season in October. Going by that logic, we should be expecting a new Razr right now, right? Sadly, leaks have suggested that you may have to wait until mid-2022 to see a new Razr. Also Read - Play before you go on a date, says Bumble with its latest Night In update

Motorola has delayed the production of the next-gen Razr from this year to late 2022. The source does not mention any specific reason behind this delay but the issue has to be related to the chip shortage that's plaguing the world right now. Or it could be Motorola taking extra time to ensure critics do not find faults with the next one.

Motorola Razr 3 delayed

Expected to be called the Razr 3, the phone isn't coming out until mid-2022 – that's going by the current predictions of display analyst Ross Young. However, the tweet was later removed. Hence, there are chances that the Razr could be delayed further into the next year. That leaves the current Razr models battling it out with the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z foldables without any reinforcement.

Samsung is rumoured to change the design of its Galaxy Z Flip this year with a larger outer display and a better chipset. The internal folding display is expected to become more durable as well. The Z Fold 3 is also expected to get reinforced displays and modern 2021 processing power.

In comparison, the Razr 5G will be using the older and less capable Snapdragon 765G chip. Plus, the phone only has a single 48-megapixel main camera and a 20-megapixel inner camera for video calls. The 2.7-inch Quick View display is the only redeeming factor on the Razr 5G as Samsung is unlikely to offer such a large and functional display.

The delay of the new Razr 3 could also hint at lower prices for the existing Razr models. On Flipkart, the 2019 Razr usually sells at prices of Rs 55,000 whereas the Razr 5G retails at Rs 89,990. These make them the most affordable folding smartphones in the market, unless Samsung undercuts the Razr 5G with even lower pricing for the Flip 3.