Motorola Razr 3 specs leaked online: Check details inside
  Motorola Razr 3 is coming: Here's what we know about it so far
News

Motorola Razr 3 is coming: Here's what we know about it so far

Mobiles

Motorola Razr 3 is tipped to NFC and ultra-wideband technologies.

Motorola Razr

Image: Motorola

The season of foldable phones is upon us. Last year we saw two new entrants in the foldable smartphone space – Xiaomi and Oppo. Besides these, Huawei and Samsung maintained their streak of launching foldable display smartphones year-on-year. The year 2022 began with Honor introducing the Honor Magic V, which marks the company’s foray in this market segment. Next in line is Motorola, which is planning to introduce its third-gen Razr smartphone – the Motorola Razr 3 – soon. Also Read - Moto G71 5G with Snapdragon 695 5G launched at Rs 18,999: Check specifications, availability

Now, Lenovo executives have already confirmed that the company is working on a new Motorola smartphone. In a post on Weibo, a Lenovo executive had said that the third-generation Motorola Razr smartphone will sport ‘advanced chip computing power, better man-machine interface’ and a ‘more atmospheric appearance’. He had also mentioned a bit about availability. “This product, we do our part, will be the first to be listed in the Chinese market,” he had said in what was the translation of his post at the time. Now, less than a month after the Lenovo executive’s post, details about the upcoming Motorola Razr 3 smartphone have leaked online. Also Read - Moto Tab G70 listed on Flipkart, India launch imminent

Sources told XDA Developers that the upcoming Motorola Razr 3 smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor that would be coupled with 6GB, 8GB, or 12GB of RAM and 128GB, 256GB or 512GB of storage space. While the details about the display aren’t known yet, the source did tell the publication that the primary display would include a full HD AMOLED panel with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz. The secondary screen on the other hand is tipped to get a centered punch hole. The primary display, on the other hand, is tipped to get a notch at the top. Also Read - Moto G71 tipped to launch in India next week: Price, specs, everything you need to know

Additionally, the Motorola Razr 2020 successor is tipped to come with NFC for connectivity. Report also says that Lenovo may launch a variant of its Razr 3 foldable display smartphone that is equipped with ultra-wideband technology that will help users perform various tasks such as unlocking their cars. As far as the availability is concerned, the upcoming Motorola Razr 3 will be available globally ‘releasing in China, Europe, and North America at the very least.’

  Published Date: January 11, 2022 9:31 AM IST

