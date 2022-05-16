comscore Motorola Razr 3 key specifications revealed ahead of launch
Motorola Razr 3 may come with larger screen and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset

Codenamed “Maven”, the upcoming Motorola Razr 3 or the 3rd-gen Razr foldable will be a complete redesign.

Motorola Razr 3 key specifications revealed ahead of launch

Motorola is reportedly planning to announce the launch date for its new-generation foldable phone, the Razr 3 soon and now CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) Young has claimed that the smartphone will get a larger screen cover around the 3-inch mark. In addition, the primary screen of the device will offer an increase of 0.5 inches from its predecessor which has a 6.2-inch screen. Also Read - OnePlus 10 Pro official teasers revealed for India launch: Check details

Codenamed “Maven”, the upcoming Motorola Razr 3 or the 3rd-gen Razr foldable will be a complete redesign. Recently, the tipster Evan Blass in association with 91Mobiles leaked the live images of the foldable phone. The smartphone appears to have a resemblance to the Galaxy Z Flip3. Also Read - OnePlus 10 Pro is finally coming to India and the company explains the delay

The smartphone is expected run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor to deliver better performance. It is said to sport a Full-HD+ foldable display with a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out. Motorola will bring the fingerprint scanner in the power button. Also Read - Micromax launches In Note 2 with AMOLED display at Rs 12,490: Check specs, other details

In terms of optics, the phone may house a dual-camera system on the back. There’s a horizontal placement of the camera sensors. It is said to be a 50MP main lens with an F/1.8 aperture. It is assisted by a 13MP unit. The 32MP selfie camera is placed on the front inside the punch hole.

The smartphone is expected to reach the Chinese market in late July or early August. The device will also reach global markets but the launch timeline for the West hasn’t been revealed yet.

Recently, Motorola launched its mid-range Moto G82 5G in Europe at a starting price of EUR 329.99 (approx Rs. 26,500). Motorola Moto G82 5G features a 6.6-inch AMOLED display that offers a 1,080 x 2,400-pixel resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset and offers 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage that is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. It also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and runs on Android 12.

For photography, Moto G82 sports a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50MP primary sensor that supports optical image stabilization (OIS), an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone comes with a 16MP front-facing camera.

  Published Date: May 16, 2022 11:19 AM IST

