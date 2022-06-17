Motorola Razr 3 price and colors revealed ahead of debut

Motorola is expected to update its Razr 5G foldable phone with a 2022 edition model called Motorola Razr 3. The smartphone was leaked previously, but only limited details have been revealed. Now, the notorious tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer has shared more details about the phone. Also Read - Motorola Maven a.k.a Razr 3 shows up in a hands-on video

Motorola Razr 3 Price, Colors, and Expected Launch timeline

The tipster has revealed the pricing and color variants of the smartphone. The Motorola Razr 3 is reported to cost EUR 1,149 (that's roughly Rs. 94, 375). To recall, the Razr 5G 2021 was released for EUR 1,399 (approx. Rs. 1,14,898). That said, the new iteration is said to be a little more affordable than the predecessor.

The clamshell foldable phone will come in Quartz Black and Tranquil Blue color variants. It is expected to debut next month i.e., in July in China. Soon after its China launch, we can expect its global release including Europe and India.

Motorola Razr 3 Specifications

The Motorola Razr 3 was previously reported to have the codename “Maven.” Its specs were leaked too. The clamshell foldable phone will come with a 6.7-inch foldable display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Full-HD+ resolution.

It will have a 3-inch secondary screen, slightly bigger than the 2.7-inch panel on its predecessor. The foldable panel that will be used on the Razr is expected to be a P-OLED panel.

In terms of cameras, it will boast a 32MP selfie lens on the front. It will have a dual-camera system on the rear with a 48MP main lens and a 13MP ultra-wide lens. The Razr 3 is expected to launch in two chipset variants – Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.

It will have 12GB of RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. As for the battery, it will most likely be unchanged over the predecessor, that’s a 2,800mAh cell. There could be some sort of fast charging support on the phone. It will have a side-facing fingerprint scanner for security. Lastly, the phone will boot on MyUx on top of Android 12.