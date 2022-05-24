comscore Motorola Razr 3 confirmed to be powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset
News

Motorola Razr 3 will be powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, confirms the company

Mobiles

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset supports a triple camera setup of up to 36MP configuration, a dual-camera setup of up to 64+36MP configuration and a single camera of up to 200MP configuration.

Untitled design - 2022-05-24T092500.360

Motorola has announced that it will launch its upcoming Razr model with the newly launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. Notably, previous generations of the Motorola foldable smartphone were not powered by flagship chipsets. The company has launched two models under its Razr foldable lineup since it was first introduced in 2019. Motorola made this announcement on its Weibo page. Also Read - Upcoming phones with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1: From Xiaomi 12 Ultra to ASUS ROG Phone 6

Notably, the Motorola Razr 3 is likely to debut sometime in July or August this year. Also Read - Qualcomm launches Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 mobile platforms, unveils Wireless AR Smart Viewer reference design

Motorola Razr 3 expected specs, features

The upcoming Razr is likely to compete against Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. It might be named Motorola Razr 3. Looks like the company is not planning to change its foldable mechanism anytime soon, hence it will go up against the likes of Samsung’s Z Flip series. Also Read - Motorola Edge 30 to go on first sale in India today at 12 pm: Check price, sale offers and more

motorola, moto, razr, foldable phone

As per the live images of the phone leaked previously, the Motorola Maven has narrow bezels and a punch-hole primary display. Instead of the curvy sides of the predecessor Razr phone, this one flaunts a boxier form factor. The smartphone does not have a protruding chin and even the fingerprint scanner is shifted to the right on to the Power button. Tipster Evan Blass reveals that the phone will come with a Full-HD+ resolution screen.

The phone has a dual-camera system on the back. There’s a horizontal placement of the camera sensors. It is said to be a 50MP main lens with an F/1.8 aperture. It is assisted by a 13MP unit. The 32MP selfie camera is placed on the front inside the punch hole.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 features

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC clocks a speed of up to 3.2 GHz and comes with Qualcomm Adreno GPU. The chipset comes with Qualcomm Spectra image signal processor and it supports a triple camera setup of up to 36MP configuration, a dual-camera setup of up to 64+36MP configuration and a single camera of up to 200MP configuration.

For videos, it supports 8K videos at 30fps and 4K videos at 120fps. It offers support for up to 3200 MHz of LPDDR5 storage along with Qualcomm Quick Charge 5 technology.

Published Date: May 24, 2022 9:40 AM IST
  • Published Date: May 24, 2022 9:40 AM IST

