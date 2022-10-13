Motorola releases phone software rollout schedule for Airtel 5G Plus, Jio 5G, Vi 5G

Motorola on Thursday said the rollout of software that enables 5G support for Indian carriers on its smartphones has already started. The Lenovo-owned company has chipped in to accelerate the adoption of 5G in India, announcing the entire schedule of the software rollout. Of 11 smartphones, two — Moto Edge 30 Ultra and Moto Edge 30 Fusion — have already started receiving the OTA update that allows Airtel’s, Jio’s, and Vi’s 5G services. Also Read - Apple iPhone likely to get 5G support in India by December 2022: Report

"Motorola 5G smartphones in India, across categories, have hardware support for 11 to 13 5G bands including all 8 Sub 6GHz 5G bands that have been announced in India. We have already started the roll-out of OTA software updates for enabling 5G across both SA (Reliance Jio) and NSA (Airtel & Vi) 5G modes, simultaneously on Motorola devices, enabling consumers to experience seamless 5G across operators," said Prashanth Mani, Executive Director, Motorola Asia Pacific, on how Motorola is extending its support to early 5G adoption in India.

While the recently-launched Moto Edge 30 Ultra and Moto Edge 30 Fusion can now support Airtel 5G Plus and Jio True5G, the remaining Motorola phones are expected to receive the software by the first week of November.

Here is Motorola’s schedule for the deployment of 5G-enabling software to 11 phones:

Motorola’s stance on 5G deployment comes days after top Indian bureaucrats met with the top brass of telecom and smartphone companies to discuss 5G adoption. Their concern centred around the delay in the rollout of software that enables phones to connect with 5G services in India. While Chinese brands such as Realme, Oppo, Vivo, OnePlus, and iQOO have already released the necessary OTA update to most of their phones, Apple, Samsung, Google, HMD Global (Nokia Mobile), and Asus are still testing support.

Earlier this week, Apple said its 5G iPhones will get an OTA update sometime in December, while Samsung promised to begin the rollout for some of its phones in November. Google, on the other hand, said it is working toward bringing 5G support to Pixel 6a and Pixel 7 phones as soon as possible.