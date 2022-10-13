comscore Motorola releases phone software rollout schedule for Airtel 5G Plus, Jio 5G, Vi 5G
Motorola says already started rolling out phone software for Airtel 5G Plus, Jio 5G, and Vi 5G

Motorola has said that two of its phones have already received 5G software, while 9 other phones are expected to be updated by November's first week.

Motorola on Thursday said the rollout of software that enables 5G support for Indian carriers on its smartphones has already started. The Lenovo-owned company has chipped in to accelerate the adoption of 5G in India, announcing the entire schedule of the software rollout. Of 11 smartphones, two — Moto Edge 30 Ultra and Moto Edge 30 Fusion — have already started receiving the OTA update that allows Airtel’s, Jio’s, and Vi’s 5G services. Also Read - Apple iPhone likely to get 5G support in India by December 2022: Report

“Motorola 5G smartphones in India, across categories, have hardware support for 11 to 13 5G bands including all 8 Sub 6GHz 5G bands that have been announced in India. We have already started the roll-out of OTA software updates for enabling 5G across both SA (Reliance Jio) and NSA (Airtel & Vi) 5G modes, simultaneously on Motorola devices, enabling consumers to experience seamless 5G across operators,” said Prashanth Mani, Executive Director, Motorola Asia Pacific, on how Motorola is extending its support to early 5G adoption in India. Also Read - Oppo announces all its 5G phones now support Airtel 5G Plus: Check full list

While the recently-launched Moto Edge 30 Ultra and Moto Edge 30 Fusion can now support Airtel 5G Plus and Jio True5G, the remaining Motorola phones are expected to receive the software by the first week of November. Also Read - Google Pixel 7 launched at Rs 59,999 in India: Alternatives to consider

Here is Motorola’s schedule for the deployment of 5G-enabling software to 11 phones:

Motorola’s stance on 5G deployment comes days after top Indian bureaucrats met with the top brass of telecom and smartphone companies to discuss 5G adoption. Their concern centred around the delay in the rollout of software that enables phones to connect with 5G services in India. While Chinese brands such as Realme, Oppo, Vivo, OnePlus, and iQOO have already released the necessary OTA update to most of their phones, Apple, Samsung, Google, HMD Global (Nokia Mobile), and Asus are still testing support.

Earlier this week, Apple said its 5G iPhones will get an OTA update sometime in December, while Samsung promised to begin the rollout for some of its phones in November. Google, on the other hand, said it is working toward bringing 5G support to Pixel 6a and Pixel 7 phones as soon as possible.

  • Published Date: October 13, 2022 1:21 PM IST
Motorola releases phone software rollout schedule for Airtel 5G Plus, Jio 5G, Vi 5G

BYD Atto 3 electric SUV scores five stars in Euro NCAP test

New OTT release October 2022: Top 7 movies, web series coming to Netflix, Sony LIV, Amazon Prime this week

New OTT release October 2022: Top 7 movies, web series coming to Netflix, Sony LIV, Amazon Prime this week

Odisha police strictly advises against public charging station: Here's why

India Mobile Congress 2022 Major Developments and 5G Technologies Revealed, Watch video for details

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: Big Discounts & Offers on all iPhone Models, Watch Video

Here s everything you need to know about 5G roll out in India

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Best Deals on Smartwatches

iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island Now Available on Android Smartphones, Watch how does it Work

