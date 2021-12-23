Motorola details the smartphones that will get Android 12 update

Google rolled out the Android 12 update in October this year. Two months later, Motorola has detailed a list of smartphones that will get the Android 12 update with its custom My UX skin. Motorola in a blog post said that a total of 30 smartphones are eligible to get the Android 12 update, which the company will begin rolling out starting February next year. Also Read - Top tech trends of 2021: From metaverse and NFTs to global chip shortage and more

The list of eligible devices includes Motorola’s foldable series smartphones – the Moto Razr 5G and the Moto Razr 2020 – and the company’s One-series smartphones, which includes Motorola One 5G Ace and the Motorola One 5G UW Ace. In addition to these, the company will also be rolling out the Android 12 update on its Edge and G-series smartphones. The list includes the Motorola Edge 20 Pro, Motorola Edge 20, Motorola Edge 20 Lite, Motorola Edge 20 Fusion, Motorola Edge (2021), Motorola Edge 5G UW, Motorola Edge Plus, Moto G200 5G, Moto G71 5G, Moto G51 5G, Moto G41, Moto G31, Moto G100, Moto G60s, Moto G60, Moto G50, Moto G50 5G, Moto G40 Fusion, Moto G30, Moto G Power (2022), Moto G Pure, Moto G Stylus 5G. Also Read - OnePlus rolls out a new Android 12 based OxygenOS update for OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro

Motorola also detailed the business edition smartphones that will get the Android 12 update next year. The list includes the Moto G Pro, Motorola Edge (2021), Motorola Edge 20, Motorola Edge 20 Lite and Motorola Edge 20 Fusion smartphones. Also Read - Google announces Android 12 Go Edition: Check out its top features here

Android 12 features on Motorola smartphones

Apart from sharing the list of eligible smartphones, the company also shared the top features that the update will bring to its smartphones next year. Motorola said that the update will enable users to customise almost every aspect of their smartphones including notifications, settings, widgets and in some cases even apps. It will also bring new accessibility features to the eligible smartphones. The list includes an Area Magnification feature that enables users to zoom in or zoom out of a particular area of their smartphones via a new magnifier window, an Area magnification feature that will make the screen extra dim for night time scrolling and a Bold Text feature that will make users switch to a bolder font on their smartphones.

The update also brings an updated privacy dashboard along with a microphone and a camera indicator in the status bar and the ability to share approximate locations