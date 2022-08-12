comscore Motorola sold over 10,000 units of Moto Razr 2022 in 5 minutes: Details here
Motorola sold over 10,000 units of Moto Razr 2022 in 5 minutes

Moto Razr 2022 comes with a 6.7-inch OLED main display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, a 50-megapixel dual rear cameras,

Motorola Razr 2022

Motorola Says It Sold Over 10,000 Units of Moto Razr 2022 in 5 Minutes

Motorola unveiled the Moto Razr 2022 clamshell flagship alongside the Moto X30 Pro and the Moto S30 Pro in China. Now, the smartphone maker has unveiled that it sold 10,000 units of the Razr 2022 in just 5 minutes in its first sale. The smartphone was available for pre-booking soon after the launch. It is still listed for pre-booking on the Lenovo website. The smartphone comes with a 6.7-inch OLED main display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, a 50-megapixel dual rear cameras, and a 3,500mAh battery. The smartphone is priced at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 70,750) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It goes up to CNY 7,299 (roughly Rs. 86,000) for the top-of-the-line 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. The next sale of the Razr 2022 will be carried out on Aug. 16 in China. The smartphone is also expected to be released in the global market. Also Read - Moto Razr 2022 with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 launched, will compete against Galaxy Z Flip4

Moto Razr 2022 specifications

In terms of specifications, the Moto Razr 2022 features a 6.7-inch foldable P-OLED panel with a punch-hole design. The screen supports an FHD+ resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, 10-bit colors, HDR10+, and DC dimming. The back panel of the device features a 2.7-inch P-OLED display. The Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset is present under the hood of the Moto Razr 2022. The device offers up to 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The device boots to the Android 12 OS, which is overlaid with MyUI 4.0. Also Read - Moto Razr 2022 teaser confirms a dual camera setup and a bigger second screen

The smartphone houses a horizontal dual-camera setup, which is headlined by an OIS-enabled 50-megapixel and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide snapper. The device also comes with a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It is is backed by a 3,500mAh battery that carries support for 33W fast charging. The smartphone offers connectivity features such as dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port.

Motorola has also launched a new smartphone in India dubbed Motorola Moto G62 5G. The new smartphone comes in the budget segment and offers features like a 120Hz display, triple cameras, and an IP52 water-repellent design.

The Motorola Moto G62 5G comes with a 6.55-inch punch-hole LCD display with Full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) resolution. It has a 120Hz refresh rate and 89.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. It has a thin-bezel design on all three sides but at the bottom, it has a noticeable chin. Motorola reveals that the phone has the modern 20:9 aspect ratio.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with 6GB/ 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It also comes with a microSD card slot for additional storage of up to 1TB.

  • Published Date: August 12, 2022 2:19 PM IST

