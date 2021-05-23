Motorola starts rolling out Android 11 update for Motorola One Action: Details here

Motorola has started rolling out the Android 11 update for the Motorola One Action smartphone. Responding to a user’s query on its official forum, a senior Motorola India agent confirmed that the company has started rolling out the update in Brazil. Though he did not specifically mention when the update will be made available in India. The query response was first spotted and reported on by PiunikaWeb. Also Read - Epic Games vs Apple: Epic could pull a surprising victory after Tim Cook's testimony

The update is being rolled out in phases to avoid server congestion. Note, the company is yet to update its official software update tracker to reflect the rollout of the new update in Brazil. Also Read - Top 5 Battlegrounds Mobile India alternatives you can play right now

As of now, a detailed changelog for the update is unavailable, however, we expect it to come with a refreshed UI, chat bubbles, notification history, and one-time permissions feature. Also Read - Top 5 Android 12 features in pictures: New UI, settings and more

Motorola One Action: Specifications

Motorola One Action sports a 6.3-inch full HD+ IPS CinemaVision display with a resolution of 2520×1080 pixels. It is powered by the Samsung Exynos 9609 SoC paired with the Mali G72 MP3 GPU. The device comes with 4GB of RAM along with 128GB of internal storage expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card. The device currently runs Google’s Android 10 operating system and is in process of receiving its last major update, Android 11. All of this is backed by a 3,500mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging.

The device sports a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 16-megapixel action camera sensor with a 2-micron pixel size lens paired with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it features a 12-megapixel sensor for taking selfies.