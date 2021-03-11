Motorola has teased a new smartphone on its global account hinting at the phone’s arrival outside of the Chinese market. There are reports that the phone teased is the Motorola G100 which has earlier been launched in the Chinese market as the Motorola Edge S. Also Read - Moto G10 Power in pictures: How's the new budget Motorola phone like?

The Chinese variant of the phone comes powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack support. The teaser unfortunately doesn’t reveal the name of the smartphone. Also Read - Motorola launches budget Moto 10 Power, Moto G30 in India: Know details

Motorola tweeted to make the official announcement of its arrival and the video teaser offers us a glimpse of what the smartphone could look like. The phone is also seen to be housing a USB Type-C port and a speaker grille at the bottom. Also Read - Moto G10 Power, Moto G30 to launch in India today: Here's everything we know

A new addition to the Moto G series?

It was last year that Motorola had confirmed that it will be launching a phone in the Moto G series with a Snapdragon 800 chipset. The announcement was made at the Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit and it is expected that the device might be launched anytime soon.

If the Moto G series is launched for the global market it is expected to come with the same feature set that’s been launched in China. The phone could get a dual punch-hole camera with a 90Hz refresh rate and pack a 5,000mAh battery pack.

It is also expected to come with a 64-megapixel primary sensor at the back and a dual selfie camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor.

The company hasn’t released a lot of details about the official release of the smartphone or what specification it might come with, however, we will keep you updated about all that Moto is slotted to launch in the near future.