Motorola ThinkPhone teased ahead of CES 2023 launch

Let us talk about the Motorola ThinkPhone and gauge whether it would take Motorola up a notch in the smartphone business.

Motorola has officially teased its upcoming phone called the ThinkPhone ahead of its formal launch at the ongoing CES 2023. ThinkPhone will be just another smartphone except it will be an ideal option for business-class users. Lenovo-owned Motorola calls it a “business-grade upgrade.” While the company has not said anything else about the ThinkPhone, it has shared the first peak at it. The word “Think” indicates an extended product of Lenovo’s ThinkPad laptops that are meant for business-class users. Also Read - CES 2023: Samsung launches new QD-OLED, AI-powered Neo QLED, Micro LED, and OLED TVs

The specifications of the Motorola ThinkPhone have been in the rumour mill for quite some time, so we have a rough idea of what this phone would be like. Let us talk about the ThinkPhone and gauge whether it would take Motorola up a notch in the smartphone business. Also Read - CES 2023: Dell launches G15, G16 laptops, introduces Alienware m18, m16, x16, x14 laptop

Motorola ThinkPhone design

From what we can see, thanks to the teaser shared by Motorola, the ThinkPhone has its identity etched in big fonts. The ‘i’ of Think is dotted with a red circle, just like it is in ThinkPad, so you immediately get the idea that the ThinkPhone is a part of that family. The back panel has the phone seemingly has a texture while the edges are curved. It is possible that the frame of the phone is made of aluminium, giving it a premium look. Also Read - CES 2023: Samsung unveils its new Odyssey, ViewFinity and Smart Monitor lineups

There is also a red button on one side. It could be the power button or a reprogrammable button to assist business-oriented tasks. While the company has not shared what the front side of the phone would look like, a leaked render previously revealed there could be a punch-hole design on a flat display. The chin of the screen is also quite narrow — although still not as narrow as the other three bezels.

Motorola ThinkPhone specifications

According to leaks, the Motorola ThinkPhone would be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which is Qualcomm’s latest and greatest processor. It may come with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The ThinkPhone is expected to feature three cameras on the back, including a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 13-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, a 32-megapixel is likely to be available inside the punch-hole on the display. While the leaks did not reveal the battery information, the speculation is that there would be 68W TurboPower fast wired charging and 15W wireless charging available on the ThinkPhone.

  • Published Date: January 4, 2023 3:36 PM IST
