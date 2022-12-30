Lenovo already has its ThinkPad lineup for businesses that offers an edge when it comes to security and hardware. ThinkPads are customizable according to the organization’s needs and Lenovo appears to be aiming to bring just that to the mobile market with ThinkPhone.

Motorola ThinkPhone — Yes, the ThinkPhone will be branded by Motorola and it will likely be made for business. Some key specifications and renders were revealed by Evan Blass and SnoopyTech recently. Let’s take a look.

Motorola ThinkPhone design, specifications, release timeline

Just like the ThinkPad’s classic Black shade, the Motorola ThinkPhone will have its own design, of course in Black. The device will come with a carbon fiber design on the back with ThinkPhone branding at the lower right corner.

The smartphone will come with a punch-hole display with slim bezels on all sides, the renders show a stock Android-like UI. It will feature a triple camera system on the back with a 50MP main lens. No details of the other sensors have been given but they could be ultra-wide and an auxiliary unit. Upfront, it will boast a single selfie camera.

It is tipped to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, which hints that it will be a premium phone. It is said to boot on Android 13 OS and have a 68W fast charging. It is expected to come with some features that will make it work well with ThinkPads.

Other details of the smartphone are yet to be known. Also, the release timeline is under wraps. However, if a guess is to be made, the company will likely introduce the phone at CES in 2023.

For the uninitiated, CES will kick start on January 5 and run till January 8. Around this time, the Motorola ThinkPhone along with some other gadgets by Lenovo are expected to be showcased. Since it will be a showcase, expect the availability 0f the phone to be a little far away.