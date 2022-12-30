comscore Motorola ThinkPhone design revealed ahead of launch: See how it looks
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Motorola Thinkphone With Carbon Fibre Style Back Panel To Launch Soon Check Renders
News

Motorola ThinkPhone with carbon fiber style back panel to launch soon: Check renders

Mobiles

Lenovo is stepping into the premium smartphone market with ThinkPhone. The ThinPhone will be branded by Motorola, which is owned by Lenovo.

Highlights

  • After ThinkPad, Lenovo will soon bring ThinkPhone into the mobile market.
  • The ThinPhone will be branded by Motorola, which is owned by Lenovo.
  • The Motorola ThinkPhone will be a premium phone powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.
Motorola ThinkPhone 1

Lenovo already has its ThinkPad lineup for businesses that offers an edge when it comes to security and hardware. ThinkPads are customizable according to the organization’s needs and Lenovo appears to be aiming to bring just that to the mobile market with ThinkPhone.

Motorola ThinkPhone — Yes, the ThinkPhone will be branded by Motorola and it will likely be made for business. Some key specifications and renders were revealed by Evan Blass and SnoopyTech recently. Let’s take a look.

Motorola ThinkPhone design, specifications, release timeline

Motorola ThinkPhone

Just like the ThinkPad’s classic Black shade, the Motorola ThinkPhone will have its own design, of course in Black. The device will come with a carbon fiber design on the back with ThinkPhone branding at the lower right corner.

The smartphone will come with a punch-hole display with slim bezels on all sides, the renders show a stock Android-like UI. It will feature a triple camera system on the back with a 50MP main lens. No details of the other sensors have been given but they could be ultra-wide and an auxiliary unit. Upfront, it will boast a single selfie camera.

It is tipped to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, which hints that it will be a premium phone. It is said to boot on Android 13 OS and have a 68W fast charging. It is expected to come with some features that will make it work well with ThinkPads.

Other details of the smartphone are yet to be known. Also, the release timeline is under wraps. However, if a guess is to be made, the company will likely introduce the phone at CES in 2023.

For the uninitiated, CES will kick start on January 5 and run till January 8. Around this time, the Motorola ThinkPhone along with some other gadgets by Lenovo are expected to be showcased. Since it will be a showcase, expect the availability 0f the phone to be a little far away.

  • Published Date: December 30, 2022 7:42 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Here s when your Google Pixel smartphone will get 5G support
Mobiles
Here s when your Google Pixel smartphone will get 5G support
Apple iPhone 15: Top 5 things we expect to debut in 2023

Photo Gallery

Apple iPhone 15: Top 5 things we expect to debut in 2023

OnePlus 10T now available at a cheaper price

Deals

OnePlus 10T now available at a cheaper price

OnePlus 11 launching next month: All details here

Mobiles

OnePlus 11 launching next month: All details here

How to blur your house on Google Maps

How To

How to blur your house on Google Maps

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Here s when your Google Pixel smartphone will get 5G support

Best free-to-play Pokemon games available on Android

Best free-to-play Pokemon games available on Android

Amazon Prime Gaming now live in India: Subscription, free games and more

Amazon Prime Gaming now live in India: Subscription, free games and more

With introduction of laptops category, 2022 was a great year for Infinix: CEO

DigiYatra: How AI changed the way we travel by air in 2022

Got yourself new iPhone 14? Here is how to get started

Gaming in 2022: Here's what all happened this year

Top gaming announcements of 2022: Cloud gaming in India, Microsoft Activision Blizzard deal, and more

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?