Motorola Edge X30 to launch with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 on December 9: Check expected price, specifications, features
News

Motorola Edge X30 launch date revealed: Flagship to feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Mobiles

The company has confirmed the launch date of the Moto Edge X30 via the teaser posted on Weibo. The tech giant will be launching Edge X30 on December 9 in China. Even before this, many teasers were released by the company mentioning that the upcoming phone could be launched with Qualcomm's latest processor.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

Representational Image

Qualcomm unveiled its much-anticipated processor as Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, with powerful features and specifications. Ahead of the launch of this processor, Lenovo’s general manager Chen Jin revealed on the social media platform Weibo that Motorola’s flagship smartphone would be launched on December 9. The upcoming smartphone can be introduced as Moto Edge X30. Motorola’s upcoming flagship Moto Edge X30 is the first smartphone to be launched with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Also Read - Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip launching: Expect OnePlus 10, Galaxy S22, Xiaomi 12, more to use it

The company has confirmed the launch date of the Moto Edge X30 via the teaser posted on Weibo. The tech giant will be launching Edge X30 on December 9 in China. Even before this, the company released many teasers, mentioning that the upcoming phone could be launched with Qualcomm’s latest processor. Also Read - Motorola Moto G31 vs Redmi Note 10: Battle of under Rs 15,000 phones

Lenovo’s GM has shared a post from the upcoming smartphone, Edge X30, which has not been launched yet. He mentions in the post that the Motorola smartphone will be equipped with Gorilla Glass protection and new cooling technology. Gorilla Glass panels will be given in both the front and back panels of the phone. Additionally, the new processor will offer strong core speed and outstanding performance. Also Read - Moto G31 launched in India, to compete against Realme 8i, Redmi Note 10

Representational Image

Specifications

This flagship smartphone can feature a 6.67-inch Full HD + OLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. It will be the company’s first smartphone that will work on My UI 3.0 OS. The company can offer the phone up to 16 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of internal storage.

For photography, the tech giant can offer a triple rear camera setup with LED flash. It can be given a 50-megapixel periscope camera with a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. In addition, the upcoming smartphone can have a 60-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling.

Motorola can also provide a 5,000mAh battery with 68W fast charging support. However, the company has not yet given any information regarding this phone’s launch, price, or feature.

  • Published Date: December 1, 2021 11:06 AM IST
  • Updated Date: December 1, 2021 11:07 AM IST

