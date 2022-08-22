comscore Motorola to launch new Edge series smartphones on September 8: Details here
Smartphone brand Motorola recently launched the Edge (2022) as the first smartphone powered by the Dimensity 1050 SoC. Now, Motorola has posted a short video clip teasing the arrival of three new smartphones on September 8. Its caption includes #findyouredge which confirms Motorola will introduce three new Edge series smartphones on the 8th of next month. As per report, Motorola may bring the newly launched Moto X30 Pro and Moto S30 Pro to the global market as rebranded Edge series smartphones. Also Read - One UI trick: How to enable Lockdown mode on Samsung phones

In terms of specifications, Moto X30 Pro features a 6.73-inch pOLED curved display. The smartphone is equipped with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. The phone features a Samsung ISOCELL HP1 200-megapixel camera, which is accompanied by a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 12-megapixel telephoto shooter.

Meanwhile, Moto S30 Pro features a 6.55-inch centered punch-hole 10-bit curved OLED display with FHD+ resolution and up to 144Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. The device comes with 50MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor.

Renowned leaker Ice Universe recently claimed that the 200MP camera sensor will also be included in the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. “The Moto flagship phone has a 200MP sensor (HP1) and you’re looking at a 4 in 1 photo, 50MP. The Galaxy S23 Ultra will also use 200MP, but the relevant sensor has not been announced,” Ice Universe said in a tweet.

Samsung last year revealed two new camera sensors for smartphones, one of which is a 50-megapixel GN5 sensor and the other one is a stonking 200-megapixel sensor. Also Read – Musk takes U-turn, sells 75 percent of Tesla’s Bitcoin holdings to improve cash position

The 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP1 sensor uses advanced levels of pixel binning technologies to extract details and light in challenging situations. In fact, Samsung says the sensor can ensure 12.5-megapixel resolution photos in low light. The 50-megapixel ISOCELL GN5 sensor gets all directional Dual Pixel Pro autofocusing technology.

  Published Date: August 22, 2022 9:00 AM IST

