Motorola to use faster Dimensity 800U chip in Indian Edge 20 Fusion

Next week, Motorola is dropping two new phones in the midrange smartphone category. The Edge 20 is coming in the same spec as the global version while the second model is a slightly reworked version of the Edge 20 Lite. Motorola had only revealed the Edge 20 Fusion moniker without revealing the new stuff inside. Thanks to a teaser on Flipkart, it is now confirmed that Motorola has upgraded the chipset for India. Also Read - Fanciest smartphones under Rs 20,000 with all the glam: Realme 8 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro, etc

The Edge 20 Fusion is going to use the MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset, which is the same chip that the Realme X7 uses. The global model gets the slightly inferior Dimensity 720 chipset. The performance difference between these chips is noticeable and using the 800U could translate into a better user experience for demanding Indian consumers. Also Read - Motorola confirms Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion launching in India on August 17

Edge 20 Fusion gets a more powerful chip

This is not the first time Motorola has given its Indian version a special treatment. Back in 2020, Motorola launched the Moto One Fusion+ in India with an upgraded Snapdragon 730G chipset over the global version’s Snapdragon 730. The Edge 20 Fusion seems destined to follow the Moto One Fusion+. Also Read - Motorola Edge 20 series officially teased in India: What to expect?

Motorola has also revealed the rest of the specifications on this phone. The Edge 20 Fusion is getting an AMOLED display with HDR10+ certification and a refresh rate of 90Hz. That Dimensity 800U chipset is also bringing along support for 13 5G bands. The phone will run on a near-stock Android 11 interface with the promise of no ads. There’s ThinkShield security solution baked in as well.

The Edge 20 Fusion is also going to feature a 108-megapixel main camera along with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera/macro camera, and a third depth camera. A 32-megapixel camera will sit inside a punch-hole cutout at the front.

It will be interesting to see how Motorola prices the Edge 20 Fusion in India. Currently, the Moto G 5G is the most affordable 5G smartphone from the company but stocks are barely available at most retailers. Using a MediaTek chipset could help Motorola price the Edge 20 Fusion in the sub-Rs 20,000 space, or maybe even replace the ageing Moto G 5G.

Joining the Edge 20 Fusion will be the Edge 20 that will use the Snapdragon 768 chip and offer a gaming phone spec 144Hz AMOLED display.