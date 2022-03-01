comscore MWC 2022: Honor Magic 4, Magic 4 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip launched
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • MWC 2022: Honor Magic 4, Magic 4 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip launched
News

MWC 2022: Honor Magic 4, Magic 4 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip launched

Mobiles

Honor Magic 4 series launched globally at MWC 2022. Here's a close look at the new flagship smartphones along with its price and specifications.

Honor Magic 4 Pro

(Image: Honor)

MWC 2022: Honor at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022 globally launched its Honor Magic 4 smartphone series. The series includes the Honor Magic 4 and Honor Magic 4 Pro, both of which come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 flagship chipset, 50-megapixel cameras and more. Both the devices come with a number of features, and here we will be taking a look at all of them. Also Read - MWC 2022: Honor Earbuds 3 Pro with temperature sensor launched at €199

Honor Magic 4, Magic 4 Pro: Price

Honor Magic 4 is priced at Euro 899 (approximately Rs 76,000) for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage option. The Pro variant is priced at Euro 1,099 (approximately Rs 93,000) for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage option. Also Read - MWC 2022: Realme GT Neo 3 with 150W fast charging revealed

Both the phones have been launched in Black, Cyan, Gold, White, and a special Orange (Vegan Leather) colour option. Also Read - MWC 2022: Realme Book Prime launched with 11th-Gen Intel processor, 16GB RAM

Honor Magic 4 Pro: Specifications

Honor Magic 4 Pro sports a 6.81-inch Flex OLED quad-curved display with a 120Hz variable refresh rate and a 2848×1213 pixels resolution. The display comes with a 360Hz touch sampling rate, 460ppi density and is claimed to be the first LTPO display with 1920Hz Pulse-Width Modulation (PWM) Dimming technology. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with the company’s own GPU Turbo X technology. It comes with 8GB of RAM, along with 256GB of internal storage.

The device runs Google’s Android 12 operating system with the company’s own Magic UI 6.0 skin on top. It comes with an independent security chip. For biometrics, the device comes with a second-generation ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. It also comes with an IP68 dust and water resistance rating. All of this is backed by a 4,600mAh battery with support for 100W wired and wireless SuperCharge technology.

Coming to the cameras, the Honor Magic 4 Pro sports a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor paired with a 7P lens, a 50-megapixel sensor paired with an ultra wide angle lens, and a 64-megapixel sensor with a periscope-style telephoto lens that offers 3.5x optical zoom, and 100X digital zoom. The camera sensors come with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and EIS features. The camera comes with a dTOF (time of flight) and flicker sensors.

At the front, the device sports a 12-megapixel sensor for capturing selfies. The front camera is paired with a 3D depth sensor for facial recognition.

Honor Magic 4: Specifications

Honor Magic 4 features similar specificsations to the Pro model with minor changes. The display size is the same but with a lower resolution (2664×1224 pixels). The processor, RAM, storage, and the operating system also remain the same.

The device is backed by a 4,800mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging.

Coming to the cameras, the device sports a triple camera setup at the back consisting of two 50-megapixel sensor paired with a wide 7P lens, and an ultra wide angle lens, respectively. The two sensors are paired with an 8-megapixel sensor, which offers a 50x digital zoom. At the front, it features a 12-megapixel sensor for capturing selfies.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 1, 2022 2:36 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Honor Magic

Honor Magic
Android 6.0 Marshmallow with Honor Custom UI
Huawei Kirin 950 Octa-Core 2.3GHz Processor
12 MP with f/2.2 Aperture, Dual-Lens Sensor

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Instagram to stop supporting its standalone IGTV app
Apps
Instagram to stop supporting its standalone IGTV app
MWC 2022: Honor Magic 4, Magic 4 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip launched

Mobiles

MWC 2022: Honor Magic 4, Magic 4 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip launched

Realme GT 2 Pro first impressions: A premium phone with refreshing aesthetics

Features

Realme GT 2 Pro first impressions: A premium phone with refreshing aesthetics

Simple One electric scooter announces battery pack option with 300 km range

Electric Vehicle

Simple One electric scooter announces battery pack option with 300 km range

Zain Nadella, son of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, passes away

News

Zain Nadella, son of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, passes away

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

MWC 2022: Honor Magic 4, Magic 4 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip launched

Simple One electric scooter announces battery pack option with 300 km range

Zain Nadella, son of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, passes away

OnePlus smart TVs get access to JioGames: Here's the list of games

BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover resigns

Realme GT 2 Pro first impressions: A premium phone with refreshing aesthetics

Printing Industry in the times of Covid: How its been?

Asus 8z 5G Launched With 64MP Sony Camera | Priced at Rs 42,999 for 8GB RAM 128GB ROM

OnePlus vs Oppo Reno

Top 5 Smartphones You Can Buy Under Rs 20,000 - Redmi Note 11S, Moto G71 5G, Vivo T1 5G and more

Related Topics

Related Stories

MWC 2022: Honor Magic 4, Magic 4 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip launched

Mobiles

MWC 2022: Honor Magic 4, Magic 4 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip launched
Honor Earbuds 3 Pro with temperature sensor launched at MWC 2022

Wearables

Honor Earbuds 3 Pro with temperature sensor launched at MWC 2022
MWC 2022: Realme Book Prime launched with 11th-Gen Intel processor, 16GB RAM

Laptops

MWC 2022: Realme Book Prime launched with 11th-Gen Intel processor, 16GB RAM
MWC 2022: Realme GT Neo 3 with 150W fast charging revealed

Mobiles

MWC 2022: Realme GT Neo 3 with 150W fast charging revealed
MWC 2022: Mark Zuckerberg calls for support to build metaverse

News

MWC 2022: Mark Zuckerberg calls for support to build metaverse

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire में इस हफ्ते मिलेगा फ्री Assassin’s Creed: Hooded Parachute, जानें तरीका

Lenovo ने भारत में लॉन्च किया दुनिया का सबसे पतला गेमिंग लैपटॉप, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन

MWC 2022: Lenovo Legion Y90 गेमिंग फोन और Legion Y700 गेमिंग टैबलेट हुए लॉन्च, मिलेगी 18GB तक RAM

Free Fire MAX में फ्री मिल रहे Diamond Royale Vouchers समेत कई रिवॉर्ड, जानें कैसे पाएं

Oppo ने पेश की 240W SuperVOOC फ्लैश चार्जिंग टेक्नोलॉजी, सिर्फ 9 मिनट में चार्ज हो जाएगा फोन

Latest Videos

Printing Industry in the times of Covid: How its been?

Features

Printing Industry in the times of Covid: How its been?
Asus 8z 5G Launched With 64MP Sony Camera | Priced at Rs 42,999 for 8GB RAM 128GB ROM

Features

Asus 8z 5G Launched With 64MP Sony Camera | Priced at Rs 42,999 for 8GB RAM 128GB ROM
OnePlus vs Oppo Reno

Features

OnePlus vs Oppo Reno
Top 5 Smartphones You Can Buy Under Rs 20,000 - Redmi Note 11S, Moto G71 5G, Vivo T1 5G and more

Features

Top 5 Smartphones You Can Buy Under Rs 20,000 - Redmi Note 11S, Moto G71 5G, Vivo T1 5G and more

News

MWC 2022: Honor Magic 4, Magic 4 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip launched
Mobiles
MWC 2022: Honor Magic 4, Magic 4 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip launched
Simple One electric scooter announces battery pack option with 300 km range

Electric Vehicle

Simple One electric scooter announces battery pack option with 300 km range
Zain Nadella, son of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, passes away

News

Zain Nadella, son of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, passes away
OnePlus smart TVs get access to JioGames: Here's the list of games

Smart TVs

OnePlus smart TVs get access to JioGames: Here's the list of games
BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover resigns

News

BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover resigns

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers