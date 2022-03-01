MWC 2022: Honor Magic 4, Magic 4 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip launched

MWC 2022: Honor at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022 globally launched its Honor Magic 4 smartphone series. The series includes the Honor Magic 4 and Honor Magic 4 Pro, both of which come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 flagship chipset, 50-megapixel cameras and more. Both the devices come with a number of features, and here we will be taking a look at all of them. Also Read - MWC 2022: Honor Earbuds 3 Pro with temperature sensor launched at €199

Honor Magic 4, Magic 4 Pro: Price

Honor Magic 4 is priced at Euro 899 (approximately Rs 76,000) for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage option. The Pro variant is priced at Euro 1,099 (approximately Rs 93,000) for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage option.

Both the phones have been launched in Black, Cyan, Gold, White, and a special Orange (Vegan Leather) colour option.

Honor Magic 4 Pro: Specifications

Honor Magic 4 Pro sports a 6.81-inch Flex OLED quad-curved display with a 120Hz variable refresh rate and a 2848×1213 pixels resolution. The display comes with a 360Hz touch sampling rate, 460ppi density and is claimed to be the first LTPO display with 1920Hz Pulse-Width Modulation (PWM) Dimming technology. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with the company’s own GPU Turbo X technology. It comes with 8GB of RAM, along with 256GB of internal storage.

The device runs Google’s Android 12 operating system with the company’s own Magic UI 6.0 skin on top. It comes with an independent security chip. For biometrics, the device comes with a second-generation ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. It also comes with an IP68 dust and water resistance rating. All of this is backed by a 4,600mAh battery with support for 100W wired and wireless SuperCharge technology.

Coming to the cameras, the Honor Magic 4 Pro sports a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor paired with a 7P lens, a 50-megapixel sensor paired with an ultra wide angle lens, and a 64-megapixel sensor with a periscope-style telephoto lens that offers 3.5x optical zoom, and 100X digital zoom. The camera sensors come with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and EIS features. The camera comes with a dTOF (time of flight) and flicker sensors.

At the front, the device sports a 12-megapixel sensor for capturing selfies. The front camera is paired with a 3D depth sensor for facial recognition.

Honor Magic 4: Specifications

Honor Magic 4 features similar specificsations to the Pro model with minor changes. The display size is the same but with a lower resolution (2664×1224 pixels). The processor, RAM, storage, and the operating system also remain the same.

The device is backed by a 4,800mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging.

Coming to the cameras, the device sports a triple camera setup at the back consisting of two 50-megapixel sensor paired with a wide 7P lens, and an ultra wide angle lens, respectively. The two sensors are paired with an 8-megapixel sensor, which offers a 50x digital zoom. At the front, it features a 12-megapixel sensor for capturing selfies.