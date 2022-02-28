comscore MWC 2022: Realme GT Neo 3 with support for 150W UltraDart Charging technology showcased
MWC 2022: Realme GT Neo 3 with 150W fast charging revealed

Realme has revealed that the new 150W UltraDart Charging technology utilises three distinct technologies in tandem: multi-boost charging pumps, a temperature management algorithm, and a new lithium battery.

(Image: Realme)

MWC 2022: Realme has unveiled its 150W UltraDart Charging technology alongside its Realme GT 2 series at MWC 2022. The fast charging technology will debut alongside the Realme GT Neo 3 later this year. The company claims that the new technology can charge up the phone from zero to 50 percent within five minutes. Also Read - Realme GT 2 Pro, Realme GT 2 launched globally: Check specifications, availability in India

Realme has revealed that the new 150W UltraDart Charging technology utilises three distinct technologies in tandem: multi-boost charging pumps, a temperature management algorithm, and a new lithium battery. Also Read - MWC 2022: Realme Book Prime launched with 11th-Gen Intel processor, 16GB RAM

The technology is also claimed to maintain thermal temperatures below 43-degree Celsius and will retain 80 percent of battery capacity even after completing over 1,000 charge cycles. Also Read - MWC 2022: Mark Zuckerberg calls for support to build metaverse

It has also touted the new UltraDart Charging Architecture to be the world’s first architecture to support 100-200W charging power for smart devices. Explaining how the charging tech works, Realme stated that it utilises multi-boost charging pumps to enhance charging speeds. To maintain an ideal temperature while charging the technology utilises a temperature management algorithm. The last element in the tech is a new lithium battery, which comes with higher levels of charging current to allow faster charging.

During its MWC 2022 presentation, it showcased the technology on stage. Apart from this, the company did not reveal any further details of the soon to launch Realme GT Neo 3.

Realme has not divulged details on whether 150W fast charging is allowed by regulators in markets as of now or not. It will be interesting to see the company manoeuvre the technology into the mass market.

Apart from this, the rumour mill is buzzing with suggestions stating that Realme’s sister company, OnePlus is planning to launch 150W charging-supported phones later this year, hinting at the OnePlus 11 series coming with the technology.

The new 150W fast charging standard does have an upper hand on the current 120W fast charging standard that we have already got to see in new smartphones including the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G and the iQOO 9 Pro.

  • Published Date: February 28, 2022 7:50 PM IST

