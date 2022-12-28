comscore New Apple iPad Mini with new chipset may take a year to launch
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • New Apple Ipad Mini With New Chipset May Take A Year To Launch
News

New Apple iPad Mini with new chipset may take a year to launch

Mobiles

Apple may be planning to launch a new version of the iPad Mini, but it may not come with a redesign. Instead its processor may be the highlight.

Apple iPad Mini

Apple may be planning to launch a new version of the iPad Mini with a new processor. However, it may not arrive before the end of 2023 or even the first half of 2024, according to the renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In his latest prediction, the analyst said the iPhone maker is working on a new iPad Mini and that it may not come with a design change. Also Read - Apple hit with $98 million fine in Japan for allowing tourists to buy 100s of iPhone Tax Free

The iPad Mini that Apple is reportedly working on will come with a new processor, which Kuo said, will be the main selling point. He has not said what processor it could be, but considering the timeline of one year from now, the iPad Mini could either be powered by some variant of the A16 that currently powers the iPhone 14 Pro series or an M-series chipset. Also Read - Got yourself new iPhone 14? Here is how to get started

Apple updated the iPad Mini at the end of 2021, giving it a new design for the first time since it debut in 2012. The tablet with an 8.3-inch screen is a good option for someone looking for an Apple tablet larger than the iPhone and smaller than the regular 10th Gen iPad. The 2021 model of the iPad Mini comes with an A15 Bionic chipset, 5G connectivity, and a USB-C port. It also has funky colour options — something Apple may not leave out with the next iPad Mini model. Also Read - Flipkart Year End Sale is now live: Best deals on Poco C31, iPhone 13, Vivo T1 44W and more

More information about the iPad Mini that Apple may launch next year is not available, but if what Kuo said holds any water, we will find out more about this tablet in the coming days.

  • Published Date: December 28, 2022 9:14 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Apple hit with $98 million fine in Japan for allowing tourists to buy hundreds of iPhone Tax Free
News
Apple hit with $98 million fine in Japan for allowing tourists to buy hundreds of iPhone Tax Free
How to change availability status in Gmail

How To

How to change availability status in Gmail

Make Google Maps as a default Map app on iPhone

How To

Make Google Maps as a default Map app on iPhone

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G review

Reviews

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G review

Gigabyte G5 gaming laptop series is here: Check price, specs

Laptops

Gigabyte G5 gaming laptop series is here: Check price, specs

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

New Apple iPad Mini with new chipset may take a year to launch

Apple hit with $98 million fine in Japan for allowing tourists to buy hundreds of iPhone Tax Free

Realme 10 4G launch in India teased, here is what to expect

WhatsApp to stop working on these 49 smartphones from December 31

Jio brings its True 5G network to Xiaomi smartphones: Check list here

Got yourself new iPhone 14? Here is how to get started

With introduction of laptops category, 2022 was a great year for Infinix: CEO

Gaming in 2022: Here's what all happened this year

Top gaming announcements of 2022: Cloud gaming in India, Microsoft Activision Blizzard deal, and more

How 5G changed the smartphone market in India in 2022

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?