New Apple iPad Mini with new chipset may take a year to launch

Apple may be planning to launch a new version of the iPad Mini with a new processor. However, it may not arrive before the end of 2023 or even the first half of 2024, according to the renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In his latest prediction, the analyst said the iPhone maker is working on a new iPad Mini and that it may not come with a design change.

The iPad Mini that Apple is reportedly working on will come with a new processor, which Kuo said, will be the main selling point. He has not said what processor it could be, but considering the timeline of one year from now, the iPad Mini could either be powered by some variant of the A16 that currently powers the iPhone 14 Pro series or an M-series chipset.

Apple updated the iPad Mini at the end of 2021, giving it a new design for the first time since it debut in 2012. The tablet with an 8.3-inch screen is a good option for someone looking for an Apple tablet larger than the iPhone and smaller than the regular 10th Gen iPad. The 2021 model of the iPad Mini comes with an A15 Bionic chipset, 5G connectivity, and a USB-C port. It also has funky colour options — something Apple may not leave out with the next iPad Mini model.

More information about the iPad Mini that Apple may launch next year is not available, but if what Kuo said holds any water, we will find out more about this tablet in the coming days.