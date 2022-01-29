Samsung is set to host its first event of the year soon. The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event will take place on February 9 wherein the company will launch its Galaxy S22 series smartphones with ‘noteworthy’ upgrades along with the Galaxy Tab S8. Ahead of the official launch, reports have detailed the specifications and even the pricing of Samsung’s upcoming devices. Now, two new reports showcase the leaked marketing material Samsung’s upcoming launch event. This leaked material gives us an in-depth view of what we should expect from the company next month. Also Read - Samsung beats Apple, ships 272 million smartphones in 2021 globally

Twitter user Dohyun Kim has shared marketing presentations of the Galaxy S22 series and the Galaxy Tab S8 on the platform. While the video for the Galaxy S22 series has been blurred out, the one for the Galaxy Tab S8 gives us a fair idea of the device’s capabilities. It highlights how the SPen stylus has got an upgrade such that it works with Samsung’s upcoming tablet seamlessly. Also Read - Explained: Why phones with removable batteries are never coming back

A separate report by SamMobile shows the leaked marketing material for these upcoming devices, which gives us a detailed view of their specifications and features.

Galaxy Tab S8 Series pic.twitter.com/3Cwwselc2v — Dohyun Kim (@dohyun854) January 29, 2022

Samsung Galaxy S22 series expected specifications

As per the leaked material, the Galaxy S22 series will be available in Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green and Pink Gold colour variants.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 will feature a 6.1-inch FHD+ AMOLED 2x display with a 3,700mAh battery. It will either be powered by Exynos 2200 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC that will be coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage space. On the camera front, it will sport a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 50MP wide-angle lens and a 10MP telephotos lens. On the front, it will have a 10MP dual-pixel camera. The Galaxy S22 Plus will sport similar specifications barring a bigger 6.6-inch display and a 4,500mAh battery.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, on the other hand, will feature a 6.8-inch QHD+ dynamic AMOLED 2x display. It will come with a gigantic 5,000mAh battery and it will either be powered by Exynos 2200 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. In addition to featuring support for SPen stylus, it has a quad-rear camera setup consisting of a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 108MP wide-angle lens and two 10MP telephotos lenses with 3x optical zoom and 10x optical zoom respectively.

Additionally, these phones will come with IP68 dust and water-proof coating, aluminium casing, support for 5G and WiFi 6E and One UI 4.0.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 expected specifications

Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 will feature an 11-inch 120Hz WQXGA display. It will be powered by an unnamed SM8450 SoC with support for 8GB and 12GB RAM and 256GB storage space. It will sport an 8,000mAh battery and have WiFi, LTE and 5G for connectivity. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 will be available in Graphite, Silver and Pink Gold colour variants. The Galaxy Tab S8 Plus will feature similar specifications barring a bigger 12.4-inch display and a 10,090mAh battery.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, on the other hand, will feature an 14.6-inch 120Hz WQXGA+ display. It will be powered by an unnamed SM8450 SoC and it will be available in three storage variants – 8GB+ 128GB, 12GB+256GB and 16GB+512GB. It will sport an 11,200mAh battery and have WiFi, LTE and 5G for connectivity. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 will be available only in Graphite colour variant.