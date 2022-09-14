New iOS 16 battery percentage not available on some iPhone models

Apple iOS 16 introduces a host of new features, but it kind of brings one small yet impactful feature back to life. It is the battery percentage that has made a comeback to the status bar. Although slightly different from its previous counterpart, the battery percentage is a nice touch to the new iPhone software and something most iPhone users were looking forward to seeing. But everyone cannot have it.

The new battery percentage indicator in iOS 16 will not be available on select iPhone models. Apple has confirmed that the iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 12 mini, and iPhone 13 mini will not support the new battery level indicator. There is no reason mentioned, but it is easy to guess why the mini iPhone models do not support the indicator. Their screens are small, so whatever space there is available on the right side is not enough to accommodate a slightly larger battery icon.

Why iPhone XR and iPhone 11?

But I am unable to understand why the iPhone XR and iPhone 11 have been excluded. Their notches are as wide as that of the iPhone 12, so there is no question about the size. Even if I ignore the fact that the iPhone XR is an old phone, why is iPhone 11 not a part because it is relatively newer and among the best-selling models?

Apple has no answer right now, nor will it ever have. But the new battery level indicator in the status bar is how Apple tried to appease critics of the notch. When Apple introduced the notch, it had to move certain status bar elements to the Control Center just so only the essential icons stay there. But the implementation of the battery percentage indicator has also attracted some controversy. While the percentage changes, the visual representation of the battery level stays the same, which is a filled icon.