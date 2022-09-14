comscore New iOS 16 battery percentage not available on some iPhone models
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • New Ios 16 Battery Percentage Not Available On Some Iphone Models
News

New iOS 16 battery percentage not available on some iPhone models

Mobiles

Apple has rolled out the battery percentage indicator for the status bar in the new iOS 16 update, but some iPhone models don't support it.

iphonebattery

Apple iOS 16 introduces a host of new features, but it kind of brings one small yet impactful feature back to life. It is the battery percentage that has made a comeback to the status bar. Although slightly different from its previous counterpart, the battery percentage is a nice touch to the new iPhone software and something most iPhone users were looking forward to seeing. But everyone cannot have it.

The new battery percentage indicator in iOS 16 will not be available on select iPhone models. Apple has confirmed that the iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 12 mini, and iPhone 13 mini will not support the new battery level indicator. There is no reason mentioned, but it is easy to guess why the mini iPhone models do not support the indicator. Their screens are small, so whatever space there is available on the right side is not enough to accommodate a slightly larger battery icon.

Why iPhone XR and iPhone 11?

But I am unable to understand why the iPhone XR and iPhone 11 have been excluded. Their notches are as wide as that of the iPhone 12, so there is no question about the size. Even if I ignore the fact that the iPhone XR is an old phone, why is iPhone 11 not a part because it is relatively newer and among the best-selling models?

Apple has no answer right now, nor will it ever have. But the new battery level indicator in the status bar is how Apple tried to appease critics of the notch. When Apple introduced the notch, it had to move certain status bar elements to the Control Center just so only the essential icons stay there. But the implementation of the battery percentage indicator has also attracted some controversy. While the percentage changes, the visual representation of the battery level stays the same, which is a filled icon.

  • Published Date: September 14, 2022 1:23 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

New iOS 16 battery percentage not available on some iPhone models
Mobiles
New iOS 16 battery percentage not available on some iPhone models
Redmi Note 12 series details tipped online: Check details

Mobiles

Redmi Note 12 series details tipped online: Check details

Apple Watch Ultra and Watch Series 8 and Watch SE battery size revealed: Check price, features and more

Wearables

Apple Watch Ultra and Watch Series 8 and Watch SE battery size revealed: Check price, features and more

Apple wants to reduce iPhone's carbon footprint with new charging feature

Mobiles

Apple wants to reduce iPhone's carbon footprint with new charging feature

Top 5 apps, websites to translate text from English to Hindi

Photo Gallery

Top 5 apps, websites to translate text from English to Hindi

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

New iOS 16 battery percentage not available on some iPhone models

Apple Watch Ultra and Watch Series 8 and Watch SE battery size revealed: Check price, features and more

Apple wants to reduce iPhone's carbon footprint with new charging feature

Amazon introduces Kindle 2022: Here s what s new

Vedanta, Foxconn to set up display manufacturing plant in Gujarat

Breakthrough Innovation for a Brighter Future

iPhone 14 series shipments in India estimated to rise 50 percent, thanks to aggressive pricing

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 14 Plus: What is different?

Don't like the iPhone 14 notch? Spend more money to get rid of it

Apple iPhone completes more than 15 years: A break down of iPhone's journey

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Apple rolls out iOS 16 Features Update for iPhones, Watch Video For Details and Updated Features

News

Apple rolls out iOS 16 Features Update for iPhones, Watch Video For Details and Updated Features
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Massive Discount offers on Google Pixel 6a and More

News

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Massive Discount offers on Google Pixel 6a and More
iPhone 14 Pro: 5 Major Features Inspired By Android Smartphones

News

iPhone 14 Pro: 5 Major Features Inspired By Android Smartphones
WhatsApp New Feature Alert !! No More Scrolling For Your Older Messages

News

WhatsApp New Feature Alert !! No More Scrolling For Your Older Messages