iOS 15.6 is now available for iPhone users, install it right away

iPhone users now have a new iOS 15.6 update to install, and they should because Apple has fixed several bugs that were affecting the user experience. While it is always wise to install an update, especially the one with bug fixes, the new iOS 15.6 brings a new feature that will let you watch live sports. The iOS 15.6 could be one of the last few iterations earmarked for the iOS 15, as iOS 16 is already in beta and on its way to the stable channel in a few months, possibly in September when the new iPhone 14 series debuts.

The iOS 15.6 brings along with it iPadOS 15.6, which harmonises the new update and bug fixes on both Apple’s iPhones and iPads. Apple has urged users of eligible iPhone and iPad models to upgrade immediately. It makes sense considering there were several bugs in the previous version that have been ironed out. Apple has highlighted some of these bugs in the update log.

One of the prominent bugs in iOS 15.5 was the one where the iPhone Settings continued to show the storage was full even if it was not any longer. I particularly was a little annoyed every time I would check my iPhone storage, only to find it just about enough to store another 1080p video. In reality, I did not have anything heavy stored on my iPhone. Well, the bug is fixed.

Another bug this iOS 15.6 update fixes is where braille devices automatically slowed down or stopped responding when navigating text in Mail. The third one caused Safari tabs to go back to a previous page automatically. Both these issues seem to have been fixed.

New iOS 15.6 feature

Coming to the new live sports feature, it is, obviously, a part of the TV app. Now, when you fire up the Apple TV app, you have the option to watch live sports. You could, however, pause, rewind, or fast forward the feed anytime. It is not clear if the live sports feature will be available in India since I could not update my iPhone to the latest software yet.

Everything that the iPhone has received has also reached the compatible iPad models with iPadOS 15.6. The bugs are not gone, while the live sports feature has arrived on the iPad, as well.