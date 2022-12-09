Reliance Jio might have a new 4G phone up its sleeve. A new 4G Jio smartphone has appeared online with modest internals. It boots on Android 12 OS and could launch later next year alongside the Jio Phone 5G that we saw recently. Also Read - Reliance Jio Outage: Jio calling and SMS services not working for several users

Jio Phone 4G appears on Geekbench ahead of launch

A new Jio Phone 4G has emerged on the Geekbench platform (via). The smartphone has the model number ‘LS1602UWAB’. It has an octa-core chipset by Unisoc clocked at a base frequency of 1.20GHz. It is believed to be the Unisoc SC9863A chipset. Also Read - Jio introduces Jio Welcome Offer in Pune as users get access to its True 5G network

Since it is a 4G chipset, the device will be limited to 4G connectivity. It has 2GB of RAM and boots on Android 12 OS out of the box. Also Read - Qualcomm doubles down on 5G with Jio to connect 100 million Indian homes

The smartphone has scored 126 points in the single-core department and 469 points in the multi-core department. These are basic scores that hint the Jio Phone 4G will be a budget smartphone.

No other details of the phone have been revealed as of yet. However, it may launch soon in India as it has just passed a certification. Upon launch, it will go against the likes of budget phones from Samsung, Realme, Redmi, Tecno, Infinix, and Nokia.

In other news, a 5G smartphone from Jio made it to Geekbench 5 recently. The smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 480+ chipset and have 4GB of RAM. Similar to this 4G phone, the Jio Phone 5G will boot on Android 12, despite Android 13 being out for many other phones in the market.

The device scored 549 points in the single-core department and 1661 points in the multi-core department. It is expected to launch next year.

Jio recently unveiled its first laptop in the market, however, it wasn’t available to the public initially. The Jio laptop is officially called Jiobook and it has an 11.6-inch display and Snapdragon 665 chipset.