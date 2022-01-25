comscore New leak shows MediaTek Dimensity 9000 is more powerful than Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Exynos 2200
New leak shows MediaTek Dimensity 9000 is more powerful than Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Exynos 2200

Apple's A15 chipset leads the bunch with the highest multi-core and single-core scores. Just behind A15, we get to see the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 outpacing both the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and the Exynos 2200.

(Image: MediaTek)

All of the top-tier mobile chipset manufacturers including Qualcomm, MediaTek and Samsung have revealed their flagship chipset for the year. While in past, Qualcomm has led the flagship chip race when it comes to performance, this year we could be surprised, by MediaTek beating it to the punch with its Dimensity 9000 chipset. Also Read - Indian smartphone market grew by 12% in 2021 despite Covid 19 restrictions

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 already powers a number of new smartphones, with us yet to see the first phones powered by the Dimensity 9000 and the Exynos 2200 chipsets yet to be launched. Ahead of the device launches, tipster Ice Universe has shared some preliminary benchmarks of the chipsets, with the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 leading the Android pack. Also Read - iPhone 12 mini available under Rs 35,000 in India: Here’s how to get the deal

According to the  Geekbench 5 results shared by Ice Universe, Apple‘s A15 chipset leads the bunch with the highest multi-core and single-core scores. Just behind A15, we get to see the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 outpacing both the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and the Exynos 2200. Also Read - Some iPhone 13 users are facing pink screen issue: How to fix it

Interestingly, last year’s Snapdragon 888 still seems to outpace the Exynos 2200 by a margin.

To recall, MediaTek had released similar results from the AnTuTu benchmark and Geekbench 5 benchmark earlier last month.

Do keep in mind that the Exynos 2200 and the Dimensity 9000 chipsets are currently not officially available in the market. Due to this, the actual performance of these two may differ when checked in real life. On the other hand, smartphones powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 are already available in the market, and the numbers showcased in the leak are representative of the real numbers.

We expect smartphones powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset to start launching early next month. Whereas, Samsung is expected to launch its Galaxy S22 series powered by the Exynos 2200 on February 9. It remains to be seen how both the Dimensity 9000 and the Exynos 2200 chipset will stack against the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset in real life.

