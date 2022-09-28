New Nothing Phone 1 software update now rolling out to everyone

Nothing launched its first phone Nothing Phone 1 back in July with the first version of Nothing OS. Since it was the company’s first product and attempt at phone software, bugs and issues were rife. The Carl Pei-led smartphone startup has announced that Nothing OS 1.1.4 is now available for everyone after having started earlier this month in a gradual manner. Also Read - Nothing Ear (Stick) gets FCC approval; casing design details leaked

The new software for the Nothing Phone 1 brings several bug fixes, but the highlight is the camera improvements. These camera enhancements will improve your experience since the last update that upgraded the camera app to deliver more natural skin tones in portraits clicked from the front camera, click quicker night mode images with "reduced shooting time," better multi-frame HDR for sharper outdoor scenes, and a new low light HDR algorithm for clarity in night shots.

Nothing OS 1.1.4 brings a better colour calibration in the ultra-wide camera, less blur and better stability when shooting objects using a new motion-detection algorithm, sharper images with less shooting time when using HDR in ultra-wide mode, increased colour accuracy in night mode shots, sharper and brighter portrait shots on the front camera. Essentially, the new update makes photography on the Nothing Phone 1 more likeable and perhaps above par with its rivals.

The new update for the Nothing Phone 1 brings support for LHDC technology for better sound quality with compatible audio devices. The display of the Nothing Phone 1 now supports an auto-adjust brightness feature, which will reduce the brightness to prevent overheating. If you use Always-On Display on the Nothing Phone 1, a new battery consumption algorithm will make sure the juice lasts longer. And over and above these crucial improvements, the Nothing OS 1.1.4 packs the latest Android security patch for September.

To update your Nothing Phone 1 to the latest software, head to the phone’s Settings, followed by the navigation to System Update. You will see the latest Nothing OS 1.1.4 update on the screen along with the entire changelog of new and improved features.