New OnePlus device spotted on Indian certification website, launch may happen soon

A new OnePlus device has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). There isn’t much known about this new device and it is not the OnePlus 9RT that is slated to launch in the country anytime now. The OnePlus device was listed under the code name IV2201. Also Read - OnePlus Pad tablet could launch next year, after the OnePlus 10 series

The listing was spotted by 91mobiles. Considering that the device was listed for certification, we can expect a launch date very soon. A tipster Yogesh Brar has suggested that the device in question is a Nord device. However, there’s no confirmation if it is a successor of the Nord CE or a new OnePlus device. The Nord 2 was launched recently, so a successor to that device is out of question. Also Read - Best fast charging power banks you can get in India right now

OnePlus is also expected to soon launch the OnePlus RT which will be a rebranded version of the OnePlus 9RT that the company had earlier launched in China in the month of October. During the launch event, OnePlus had announced that the OnePLus 9RT will be introduced in both China and India. Also Read - OnePlus 10 gets a launch date and it is not as far as you think

Recently the OnePlus 9RT was spotted on the company’s India website which hints at an imminent launch. The company may rebrand it as OnePlus RT. Another gadget spotted alongside the OnePlus 9RT was the Buds Z2.

The OnePlus 9RT or RT will get a 6.62-inch OLED display. The display will get a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 1300 nits. The display will get a touch sampling rate of 600Hz which will add to the gaming experience and overall responsiveness of the display.

The OnePLus 9RT is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. The phone is expected to get up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The device will be placed in the premium mid-range segment. It might start at a price just under Rs 40,000.