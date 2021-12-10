comscore New OnePlus device spotted on Indian certification website, launch may happen soon
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • New OnePlus device spotted on Indian certification website, launch may happen soon
News

New OnePlus device spotted on Indian certification website, launch may happen soon

Mobiles

Considering that the device was listed for certification, we can expect a launch date very soon

OnePlus RT

OnePlus RT is also on the cards

A new OnePlus device has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). There isn’t much known about this new device and it is not the OnePlus 9RT that is slated to launch in the country anytime now. The OnePlus device was listed under the code name IV2201. Also Read - OnePlus Pad tablet could launch next year, after the OnePlus 10 series

The listing was spotted by 91mobiles. Considering that the device was listed for certification, we can expect a launch date very soon. A tipster Yogesh Brar has suggested that the device in question is a Nord device. However, there’s no confirmation if it is a successor of the Nord CE or a new OnePlus device. The Nord 2 was launched recently, so a successor to that device is out of question. Also Read - Best fast charging power banks you can get in India right now

OnePlus is also expected to soon launch the OnePlus RT which will be a rebranded version of the OnePlus 9RT that the company had earlier launched in China in the month of October. During the launch event, OnePlus had announced that the OnePLus 9RT will be introduced in both China and India. Also Read - OnePlus 10 gets a launch date and it is not as far as you think

Recently the OnePlus 9RT was spotted on the company’s India website which hints at an imminent launch. The company may rebrand it as OnePlus RT. Another gadget spotted alongside the OnePlus 9RT was the Buds Z2.

The OnePlus 9RT or RT will get a 6.62-inch OLED display. The display will get a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 1300 nits. The display will get a touch sampling rate of 600Hz which will add to the gaming experience and overall responsiveness of the display.

The OnePLus 9RT is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. The phone is expected to get up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The device will be placed in the premium mid-range segment. It might start at a price just under Rs 40,000.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 10, 2021 11:22 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 10, 2021 11:25 PM IST

You Might be Interested

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord

5

24999

OxygenOS based on Android 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

New OnePlus device spotted on Indian certification website
Mobiles
New OnePlus device spotted on Indian certification website
What will the metaverse look like in 2022?

Features

What will the metaverse look like in 2022?

These two states combined host over 40 percent of India's electric vehicles

Electric Vehicle

These two states combined host over 40 percent of India's electric vehicles

Oppo Find X4 might cost as high as Rs 65,400: All you need to know

Mobiles

Oppo Find X4 might cost as high as Rs 65,400: All you need to know

Indian govt warns parents about online gaming addiction

Gaming

Indian govt warns parents about online gaming addiction

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

New OnePlus device spotted on Indian certification website

What will the metaverse look like in 2022?

Indian govt warns parents about online gaming addiction

Free Fire Money Heist Mode to go live on December 11: Know more

Video content creators cannot buy Sony ZV-E10 camera because of chip shortages

What will the metaverse look like in 2022?

Kamala Harris fears using wireless earphones, should you be worried too?

Worst marketing gimmicks that brands should avoid to exploit consumers

Why two billionaires are fighting over your internet connection

Can we really expect 6G by 2023 when India is still facing its biggest challenges in implementing 5G

Related Topics

Related Stories

New OnePlus device spotted on Indian certification website

Mobiles

New OnePlus device spotted on Indian certification website
OnePlus Pad tablet could launch next year, after the OnePlus 10 series

Mobiles

OnePlus Pad tablet could launch next year, after the OnePlus 10 series
OnePlus 10 gets a launch date and it is not as far as you think

Mobiles

OnePlus 10 gets a launch date and it is not as far as you think
iPhone 13 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S21, OnePlus smartphones: Check best ICICI, HDFC bank offers, deals

Deals

iPhone 13 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S21, OnePlus smartphones: Check best ICICI, HDFC bank offers, deals
Android 12 update is now available for OnePlus 9, 9 Pro users

News

Android 12 update is now available for OnePlus 9, 9 Pro users

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG: Battlegrounds खेलने के लिए अब नहीं खर्च करने होंगे पैसे, साथ में मिलेंगे स्पेशल इन-गेम रिवॉर्ड

रियलमी, शाओमी, सैमसंग में 'रेस', जानें नंबर-1 पर किसका कब्जा?

इस गेम ने दी PUBG Mobile, Free Fire को मात, जीता अवॉर्ड

Free Fire Emotes मिलेंगे फ्री, ट्राई करने होंगे ये तीन तरीके

Free Fire Redeem Codes for Today (10th December): आज के इस एक्टिव रिडीम कोड से मिलेंगे शानदार Rewards

Latest Videos

Sony stops ZV-E10 vlogging camera production due to semiconductor shortages

News

Sony stops ZV-E10 vlogging camera production due to semiconductor shortages
Samsung Rollable Smartwatch May Come With Expandable Display, Center Camera

News

Samsung Rollable Smartwatch May Come With Expandable Display, Center Camera
Samsung Announces Irresistible Offers on Galaxy S21 Series

News

Samsung Announces Irresistible Offers on Galaxy S21 Series
Noise to launch hi-end audio wearable in partnership with Bragi

News

Noise to launch hi-end audio wearable in partnership with Bragi

News

New OnePlus device spotted on Indian certification website
Mobiles
New OnePlus device spotted on Indian certification website
What will the metaverse look like in 2022?

Features

What will the metaverse look like in 2022?
Indian govt warns parents about online gaming addiction

Gaming

Indian govt warns parents about online gaming addiction
Free Fire Money Heist Mode to go live on December 11: Know more

Gaming

Free Fire Money Heist Mode to go live on December 11: Know more
Video content creators cannot buy Sony ZV-E10 camera because of chip shortages

News

Video content creators cannot buy Sony ZV-E10 camera because of chip shortages

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers