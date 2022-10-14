New Realme Care+ service brings extended warranty, overall protection for phones

Realme on Friday introduced a new Realme Care+ service for all its smartphones, bringing benefits such as extended warranty, protection against liquid spills, accidents, and screen protection. Essentially, the new protection plan is meant to make your phone last longer, while also ensuring you do not pay a hefty amount for the likes of screen replacement upfront. Also Read - Realme 10 Pro+ may launch soon, hint India's standards body

The Realme Care+ plan is a part of the company’s new Care service system which brings “a seamless and simplified end-to-end customer support for its users.” Realme plans to bring both online and offline touch-points, such as a WhatsApp support number and support on social media, to its more than 70 million users. Realme claims to have opened more than 1,000 service centres across the country. The new Realme Care+ service will be available at all these centres.

Realme phone users subscribing to the Realme Care+ plan will pay a starting price of Rs 489. There are different tiers available as a part of this plan, Privileged being the one with the most services. Realme Care+ Privileged plan will let customers get “Mobile Protection Services” through multiple packages, such as an extended 1-year warranty, 1-year screen protection, and 1 year of accidental and liquid protection.

Realme Care+ subscribers, the company said, will have access to the company’s “trusted experts”, hassle-free claim process, and authorised service centres with genuine parts for their devices. Anyone who owns a Realme smartphone or buying one will be eligible for Realme Care+ across online and offline channels. There is a dedicated website that lets customers buy Realme Care+ directly.

The company’s new customer service initiative also includes a new technical support centre besides service centres to ensure “faster and more professional maintenance,” access to Realme’s social media handles for quick support between 9am to 9pm in nine regional languages (Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, and Punjabi), and an integrated communication system that includes system SMS notification and live tracking.