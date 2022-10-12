comscore New Realme phone with Dimensity 1080 chipset confirmed by Realme VP
News

New Realme phone with Dimensity 1080 chipset to launch this year, likely the Realme 10 Pro+

Mobiles

Realme has confirmed that it will soon launch a new Realme smartphone with MediaTek's Dimensity 1080 chipset.

Highlights

  • Realme will soon launch a Dimensity 1080-powered phone.
  • It is expected to be the Realme 9 Pro+ successor.
  • The device will go official this year in select regions.
Realme-9-Pro-Plus-4

MediaTek recently launched the Dimensity 1080 chipset that’s based on 6nm fabrication and comes with support for 4K video recording. With the chipset’s launch, it was expected that several brands confirm their phones coming with this chipset. Just like that Realme has now confirmed the release of a Dimensity 1080-powered phone on Twitter. This comes on the same day when a Redmi phone was tipped to pack the same chipset. Also Read - Realme phones reportedly receiving new software that enables Jio 5G

Dimensity 1080-powered Realme phone is incoming

Realme VP Madhav on Twitter revealed that a new MediaTek Dimensity 1080-powered smartphone is on its way. He has further confirmed that the launch will be this year itself. Also Read - Amazon, Flipkart sale: Best deals on gaming phones under Rs 20,000

Unfortunately, there’s no detail about the exact model. We also don’t get to see the other specifications of the smartphone. However, we will get to know its details pretty soon since it’s said to launch this year itself, which means in the next two months.

The Dimensity 1080 is a successor to the Dimensity 920, which is present in the Realme 9 Pro+ and Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G. This could mean that the new chipset could arrive in the Realme 10 Pro+ and possibly the next Narzo Pro smartphone.

There’s no information on the Realme 10 Pro+, however, the Realme 10 made it to the FCC and Geekbench certification confirming its model number – RMX3630. The vanilla Realme 10 will be a 4G smartphone powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 SoC.

It will have 8GB of RAM and pack a 5,000mAh battery. It will have 33W fast charging support and boot on Android 12 OS out of the box.

The details for the Dimensity 1080-powered Realme phone are scant, but we now know that it is coming. And possibly, it will be a Realme number series phone launching this month likely alongside other Realme number series models like the vanilla Realme 10.

  Published Date: October 12, 2022 4:32 PM IST
