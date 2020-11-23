Xiaomi is on a break after continuously launching new phones and products in various categories. In China though, it is finally ready to bring the Redmi Note 9 series – a series that has been globally available since March of 2020, albeit in 5G flavour. Based on the leaks and teasers, the Note 9 Pro for the Chinese market is a completely new phone and Redmi is bringing some big upgrades to its popular midrange. Also Read - Redmi Note 9 5G launch date and design revealed, you won’t be surprised

The latest bunch of leaks and teasers brings the focus to the rear cameras and the design. We have known for long that the Note 9 Pro gets a 108-megapixel camera as its main sensor for the first time. Popular tipster Digital Chat Station has revealed more details about the rest of the camera sensors. If this new Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G comes to India as the Redmi Note 9 Pro T (or with some other fancy name), mobile photographers could have a device to look forward to.

New Redmi Note 9 Pro camera details

The 108-megapixel camera is the biggest upgrade to the Note series of smartphones. Digital Chat Station confirms the presence of the large camera sensor although the lens won't be good enough as the flagship Mi 10T Pro's camera. Hence, you can expect the image quality to be affected.

Along with the 108-megapixel camera, the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G will have an ultra-wide camera of an unknown resolution. The phone will also gain a telephoto camera, which is a first for a Note series device. Xiaomi is using the last camera for a macro sensor, which we believe to be the same one from the Redmi Note 9 Pro in India.

Snapdragon 750G chipset confirmed

The new Redmi Note 9 Pro will get a Snapdragon 750G 5G chipset, thereby confirming the arrival of 5G to the Note series. The Snapdragon 750G is a recently unveiled midrange 5G chipset that’s almost as capable on paper as the Snapdragon 765G. The presence of this chip on the Redmi Note 9 Pro could give it serious performance boosts over the Snapdragon 720G-equipped model.

New design confirmed in official teaser

Xiaomi has also confirmed the design of the phone in a teaser photo. As the leaks have teased so far, the phone will gain a massive circular bump at the back along with a glass rear panel. One of the confirmed colors is the dark blue variant of the phone with a reflective gradient. Sadly, the front of the phone isn’t visible but we expect it to be similar to the Poco X3 and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, i.e. a single punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera.