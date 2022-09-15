Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S23 series in early 2023. Months ahead of its debut, we have seen several rumors floating around the internet revealing its design and specs. Now, there’s a new piece of information about a Samsung phone that may not have any buttons. A new leak revealed that the 2025 due Samsung Galaxy S25 will be buttonless, at least in its home market. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 review: The smartphone you never knew you needed

Samsung Galaxy S25 will be buttonless?

According to @OreXda (via Sammobile), Samsung is planning to do away with all the physical buttons on one of its upcoming smartphones. The leaker told that Samsung may do this with the Samsung Galaxy S25, which still has at least two years to release.

No physical buttons mean there won't be a power key to turn on the phone and not even the volume rocker to increase or decrease the device volume. Interestingly, the leaker has also revealed that the buttons will move under the display using a software method. No further details on the same have been provided.

This buttonless Samsung Galaxy S25 is tipped to be carrier locked by Korean Telecom, which is one of the biggest telecommunications companies in Korea. This means it will likely be a special edition in the home market of the brand.

Apart from this, there are no other details about the buttonless Galaxy device. However, since there are still a few years until we see one, we should get more details as we move forward.

It is worth noting that even if this plan succeeds, Samsung still won’t be the first to bring a phone without buttons. Back in 2019, Vivo launched the Apex 2019 smartphone that had no buttons or ports. The brand called it the Touch Sense technology. In the same year, Meizu launched the Meizu Zero, which again had no buttons and ports. It was called the hole-less phone by the brand.

In the case of the Galaxy S25, only the buttons are likely to get removed, we may still see some ports. But we can’t say for sure, as Samsung may move the Apple way by killing a physical SIM tray. Also, it may completely switch to wireless charging in the near future, who knows?